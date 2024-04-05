Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Aoife Dooley, graphic novel, scholastic

Aoife Dooley's The Squid Squad Graphic Novel From Scholastic In 2025

The Squid Squad, is a new graphic novel series from author-illustrator and comedian Aoife Dooley, to be published by Scholastic in 2025.

The Squid Squad, is a new graphic novel series from author-illustrator and comedian Aoife Dooley. Studying at the Dublin Institute of Technology, as well as graphic design in Colaiste Dhulaigh, Aoife Dooley specialises in observational comedy in Dublin, and as well as publishing books anf graphic novels like How To Be Massive, How To Deal With Poxes, Frankie's World and Finding My Voice, her webcomic Your One Nikita, was adapted into an animated TV series for RTÉ,

Picked up by Scholastic's Fiction commissioning editor Julia Sanderson in a two-book deal from Faith O'Grady at The Lisa Richards Agency. The first book in the series, The Squid Squad, will be published in May 2025, with the second in January 2026. And you know how all US kids graphic novels get compared to Dogman? Well in the UK, it's Jamie Smart's Bunny Vs Monkey…

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS meets BUNNY VERSUS MONKEY in this hilarious, zany and action-packed full-colour graphic novel for readers aged 5-8. Join naughty best friends Ollie the vampire squid and Zing the toxin-squirting sea bunny as they cause chaos in the deep sea with the rest of their undersea crew! Ollie and Zing live in a town called Nowhere, deep under the sea – a place that's home to the wackiest and weirdest creatures of the ocean, like the stinky Blob, crafty Hypno-snail, and the mysterious Snakey Unicorn Thing… Ollie and Zing's antics with their colourful neighbours always keep things lively – especially when they get the better of dastardly old Thornelius, the thorn-shooting sea snail! This book contains four hilarious mini-episodes featuring a missing pet sea anemone (who makes a dashing wig), a very mysterious noise, and a magical portal toilet…

Dooley is quoted as saying, "I'm excited to be working with Julia and the Scholastic team on this new graphic novel series, which at the core is a celebration of what makes us unique. I had so much fun creating the wacky cast of characters, and I cannot wait for readers to see what they get up to on their madcap adventures." Sanderson added "Aoife is an incredible talent and a joy to work with. I am so excited for young readers to discover her hilarious new cast of characters and join their zippy, zany adventures. These bite-sized stories are perfect to appeal to fans of Jamie Smart or InvestiGators."

