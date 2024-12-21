Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Archie No More? Mister Justice in Archie Comics' March 2025 Solicits

Archie Andrews continued to take on superheroes in Mister Justice #3, part of Archie Comics March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Archie wrestles with love and duty in Mister Justice #3, debuting March 19, 2025.

Betty and Veronica unleash magical chaos with Mother Striga's grimoire, releasing March 5, 2025.

Jughead stars in a series of comical culinary capers in Archie's latest Jumbo Digest, hitting shelves March 5, 2025.

Explore superstitions and hijinks as Riverdale teens face mysterious threats this March.

ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #3 (OF 4) CVR A REIKO MURAKAMI

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN251115

JAN251116 – ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #3 (OF 4) CVR B SOO LEE

JAN251117 – ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #3 (OF 4) CVR C MATT TALBOT

(W) Kenny Porter (A) Maria Laura Sanapo (CA) Reiko Murakami

BRAND NEW 4-PART ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES! With great powers comes great sacrifices-but when Archie is faced with having to choose between his responsibilities and his first love, Betty Cooper, will his duties to Riverdale win out over his heart?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

B&V FRIENDS FOREVER ONCE UPON A TIME OS CVR A LOVALLO

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN251118

(W) Holly G (A) Holly G (CA) Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY: When Mother Striga invites Betty and Veronica into her enchanted cottage to become her apprentices, the duo discovers an ancient grimoire filled with tantalizing spells that promise to fulfill their deepest desires. But when a little potion-brewing goes awry, hilarity ensues as unexpected transformations unfold!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

B&V FRIENDS FOREVER ONCE UPON A TIME OS CVR B LOPRESTI

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN251119

(W) Holly G (A) Holly G (CA) Aaron Lopresti

BRAND NEW STORY: When Mother Striga invites Betty and Veronica into her enchanted cottage to become her apprentices, the duo discovers an ancient grimoire filled with tantalizing spells that promise to fulfill their deepest desires. But when a little potion-brewing goes awry, hilarity ensues as unexpected transformations unfold!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #28 JUGHEADS FOOD FESTIVAL

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN251120

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Rex Lindsey

Dig into this buffet of stories that will whet your appetite for fun, hilarity, and action, all starring Archie's best pal Jughead!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #38

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN251121

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Various (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! It's Friday the 13th and everyone in Riverdale is feeling a little superstitious! Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, Stacy, Nancy, and Harper are staying at the Lodge's winter cabin. But when mysterious attacks start happening in the dark, they start to suspect each other. Who-or what-is really after them?

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #359

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN251122

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Dan Parent

It's an early spring in this jumbo-digest filled with stories that will give you butterflies in your stomach!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #333

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN251123

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Francis Bonnet (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! April Fool's Day is approaching and pranks are afoot at Riverdale High… but the girls have had enough of them! When Veronica gets word of a huge windfall, she thinks it's a joke…. but is it?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

