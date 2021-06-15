Archie Comics Adds New Stories to Classic Collections

The gang from Riverdale may have spent the last 80 years failing to graduate high school, but someone over at Archie Comics is on the ball because the company has announced a new initiative of adding brand new stories to classic collections for comic book stores. Starting in September, new lead stories will be added to all classic reprint titles, which the company explains will "add extra value and collectibility to Archie's all-ages offerings in the comic shop market." See? Somebody learned something in high school!

"We're happy to let our fans know that, beginning in September with BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR #1, they can expect to see a new 5-page story in each of our classic comic series going forward," said Archie Comics Director of Publicity & Social Media Ron Cacace in a press release. "That includes both bi-monthly sister series ARCHIE & FRIENDS and BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER, as well as our annual ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR and ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR specials. We're keeping these comics priced at $2.99 but adding extra value to them in the form of these all-new stories, which we hope fans will appreciate. We'll continue to feature recently published stories from our digest line and classic material from our back catalog in these titles, making each issue a perfect assortment of fun Archie Comics reading for people of all ages to enjoy."

"While we're excited to let our die-hard fans know about the additional new stories written & drawn in the 'classic' Archie style that are heading their way, we're also keenly aware that readers and retailers are eager for the return of new comics material like the modern ARCHIE series and our Archie Horror line," Cacace added. "Next month we'll have some big news to share about the future of our publishing line and where things are headed in the latter half of 2021 under the leadership of Archie's new Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. It's an exciting time here at Archie Comics and we can't wait for everyone to see all the fun things we've been working on over the past few months!"

Somebody get Ron Cacace one of those honorary high school diplomas, stat!

