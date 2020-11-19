Archie Guide To Dating in Archie Comics February 2021 Solicitations

Archie Guide To Dating kicks off Archie Comics' Valentine-themed February 2021 solicitations as well as a new Riverdale original graphic novel. Take a look and prepare now…

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: GUIDE TO DATING #1

Want to learn how to successfully date from the best? Well, maybe successful isn't the best word… but if you want to learn both the "Do's" AND "Don'ts" of dating, then you've just struck gold!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña, and Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 2/10

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.



ARCHIE

RIVERDALE: THE TIES THAT BIND (OGN)

Archie's second original graphic novel features the world of CW's Riverdale! Four interconnected stories trap each of our main characters in a unique high-stakes conflict over the course of a few pressure-cooker hours! Jughead's locked in and left behind with Moose at Stonewall Prep, Veronica is trapped with Cheryl at a nearby suburban shopping mall, Betty and Polly are stalked by a possible madman when a girls' night goes horribly awry and Archie is held hostage by a 'long lost relative' of Fred's who's come to town seeking payback of any and every kind. Will Archie and company even make it to sunrise? If they do, will they ever be the same again?

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz

Cover: Thomas Pitilli

978-1-64576-958-3

$14.99 US

6 x 9 "

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/17



ARCHIE 80TH ANNIVERSARY JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #1

BRAND NEW DOUBLE-SIZED STORY: "Hundreds of Possibilities!" Archie takes a nap only to be awakened by someone pounding on his door. To his surprise, it's his best friend Jughead—but not the Jughead he recognizes. This one belongs to something called the Time Police, and he comes with a warning: all the Archie space time continuum will soon be collapsed into one reality. Archie must join forces with Jughead to save the day—and all of time as we know it! This brand new digest series celebrates 80 years of Archie with the best stories lovingly handpicked by fans, beautiful art pages, and fun fan-centric bonus content. This is a must-have limited series featuring 8 decades-worth of the most hilarious and memorable Archie tales!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/3

192-page, full-color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #317

BRAND NEW STORY: "Pop's Purr-fect Birthday!" Archie and his friends are surprising Pop Tate with a special birthday dinner at a brand new fancy restaurant in Riverdale. Little do they know, Pop actually knows the celebrity chef owner—in fact, they're old rivals! Will Pop's birthday dinner be perfect… or a purrfect mess?

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario "Tito" Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 2/17

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #291

BRAND NEW STORY: "Hansel and Gretel Incorporated" Hansel and Gretel are two home improvement business partners who hit the home renovation jackpot: improving a home made entirely out of sweets! This classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale gets a delicious Archie-style makeover!

Script: Bill Golliher,

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 2/24

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #2

BRAND NEW STORY: "Romancing Peter Pan" Peter Pan's got himself caught in the middle of a love triangle between Vendy and Blinkerbell—and he's going have more to worry about than growing up when Blinkerbell calls in some reinforcements to hook her claws into him in this fun Archie twist on the classic fairy tale!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 2/10

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.