Archie Horrifically Disfigured in Archie Halloween Spectacular #1

Tragedy strikes Riverdale this Wednesday with the release of Archie Halloween Spectacular #1, featuring a new story by two Bills in which the titular Archie finds himself horrifically disfigured due to a witch's curse. His skin has been replaced by a hard orange rind, his ace swelled to three times its normal size, and all of his hair completely gone save for one thick stem sprouting from the top of his head. It's terrifying to think about it, but here it is, right on the page.
Archie Halloween Spectacular #1 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out a full preview below.
ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1
We're kicking off this hauntingly hilarious collection of Archie tales with a BRAND NEW STORY! In "Pumpkin Problem-o," when Archie unknowingly rebuffs a witch friend of Sabrina's he wakes up Halloween morning with a Jack-o-lantern head complete with the cross hatching on the side! Even worse, he can't convince anyone it's real and not a costume! Will our pumpkin-headed friend turn back to a teen before midnight—or will he forever be stuck as an Arch-o-lantern? All that and more in this frightfully fun Halloween special!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 10/6
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
Dan Parent cover to Archie Halloween Spectacular #1 by Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morellli, Dan Parent, and more, in stores on October 6th from Archie Comics
Interior preview page from Archie Halloween Spectacular #1 by Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morellli, Dan Parent, and more, in stores on October 6th from Archie Comics
Interior preview page from Archie Halloween Spectacular #1 by Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morellli, Dan Parent, and more, in stores on October 6th from Archie Comics
Interior preview page from Archie Halloween Spectacular #1 by Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morellli, Dan Parent, and more, in stores on October 6th from Archie Comics
Interior preview page from Archie Halloween Spectacular #1 by Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morellli, Dan Parent, and more, in stores on October 6th from Archie Comics
Interior preview page from Archie Halloween Spectacular #1 by Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morellli, Dan Parent, and more, in stores on October 6th from Archie Comics
Interior preview page from Archie Halloween Spectacular #1 by Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morellli, Dan Parent, and more, in stores on October 6th from Archie Comics
Interior preview page from Archie Halloween Spectacular #1 by Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morellli, Dan Parent, and more, in stores on October 6th from Archie Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.