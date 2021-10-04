Archie Horrifically Disfigured in Archie Halloween Spectacular #1

Tragedy strikes Riverdale this Wednesday with the release of Archie Halloween Spectacular #1, featuring a new story by two Bills in which the titular Archie finds himself horrifically disfigured due to a witch's curse. His skin has been replaced by a hard orange rind, his ace swelled to three times its normal size, and all of his hair completely gone save for one thick stem sprouting from the top of his head. It's terrifying to think about it, but here it is, right on the page.

Archie Halloween Spectacular #1 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out a full preview below.

ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1 We're kicking off this hauntingly hilarious collection of Archie tales with a BRAND NEW STORY! In "Pumpkin Problem-o," when Archie unknowingly rebuffs a witch friend of Sabrina's he wakes up Halloween morning with a Jack-o-lantern head complete with the cross hatching on the side! Even worse, he can't convince anyone it's real and not a costume! Will our pumpkin-headed friend turn back to a teen before midnight—or will he forever be stuck as an Arch-o-lantern? All that and more in this frightfully fun Halloween special! Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/6

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

