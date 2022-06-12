Archie Milestones Jumbo Digest #15: The Best of the 1970s Preview:

Disco is back in this preview of Archie Milestones Jumbo Digest #15: The Best of the 1970s, in stores Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #15: THE BEST OF THE 1970S

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR221258

(W) Tom DeFalco, VARIOUS (A) Various, Pat & Tim Kennedy

FEATURING A BRAND NEW 'THROWBACK' STORY: "Watch and Roll!" When Archie is floored by Reggie's superior moves at the roller disco, Jughead offers to teach him how to boogie down in the rink… but does Jughead himself actually know how to skate? Chaos is sure to ensue in this groovy throwback story set in the 1970s!

In Shops: 6/15/2022

SRP: $8.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: archie, Comics, previews