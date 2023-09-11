Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War, jason todd, red hood, Selina Kyle

Are Catwoman And Red Hood Hooking Up In Gotham War? (Spoilers)

The Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War Prelude is meant to be in comic book stores for Batman Day, Saturday the 16th of September....

Now, I don't know how to look at this. You be the judge. You tell me. But the Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War Prelude, which is meant to be in comic book stores for Batman Day, Saturday the 16th of September, actually came to US comic book stores about ten days ago. And many have been giving them away, or selling them on eBay. Here's one store who sold all twenty-five that way. The Prelude sets up Gothm War, runs some previous pages that set up Gotham War with Zur-En-Arr sparring. But also sets up what we saw in an earlier issue of Batman, that The Riddler is going to aid Batman, it seems, or at least go against the other Batman villains who are teaming up against the new Catwoman status quo of the Gotham War…

But Catwoman's plans depends on her allies and while she has most of the Batman crew on her side, save for Damian Wayne – and Batman himself of course, Red Hood seemed keener than anyone else to join her side, and the earlier issue certainly seemed to show him under her heel…

And there was this preview image as well…

And now Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War Prelude suggests something more may be up there…

Unless I am reading far more into it than is actually there, I suppose. I mean this sort of thing worked out last time, right? Right? At least Jason Todd is not trying it on with Barbara Gordon any more. But how will readers – and Batman – react to Selina Kyle and Jason Todd getting together??

BATMAN DAY 2023 – BUNDLE OF 25 – BATMAN CATWOMAN PRELUDE TO GOTHAM WAR #1 BATMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The Gotham War is set to fracture the Bat-Family this fall, as Batman and Catwoman find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict more than a year in the making! Prepare for war with this Special Edition comic book available on Batman Day 2023, featuring a 10-page original prelude story and preview pages from Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1, which sets the stage for a fateful fight for Gotham City's future! In-Store Date: 9/5/2023 BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR BATTLE LINES #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE BAT/CAT WAR STARTS HERE! Crime is down in Gotham City… Could that be a bad thing? A coordinated effort in Gotham has led to a reduction in violent crime, but at what cost? Villains scatter as their lives begin to crumble under a new regime. And as Batman recovers from his epic battle through the Multiverse and the horrors of Knight Terrors, one name runs through his mind. One name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham…Catwoman. A conflict that's been brewing for well over a year finally hits the streets, and it will fracture the Bat-Family as war erupts! From bestselling writers Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard and artists Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto comes the opening shot in the Gotham War! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/29/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!