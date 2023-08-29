Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War

Who Is On Whose Side in Batman/Catwoman Gotham War? (Spoilers)

Today sees the launch of Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines, but which side will your Batcharacter choose? The lines are drawn...

Today sees the launch of Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines, about what it is that will so divide Batman and Catwoman – and the rest of Gotham. Catwoman taking the henchmen of Gotham and turning them into high-end cat burglars like herself. Reducing violent crime in Gotham by 75%. And also turning Batman totally against her. But who else is taking which sides?

There's a lot of discussion and equivocation. Dick Grayson errs towards Barman, Duke Thomas, Casssandra Cain, Stephanie Brown towards Catwoman… and Damian Wayne 100% on the side of Batman.

To be fair, Damian, your mother is far worse.

Tim Drake wants more evidence, Batman doesn't need any evidence. He knows what's right and what's wrong, to quote Stewart Lee, you can prove anything with facts.

Jason Todd is on the Catwoman's side however…

Even if she needs a little convincing.

How will the others divide? Looks like the upcoming Batman And Robin series will be just Bruce and Damian against the rest of Gotham…

