Arkham City: The Order of the World #4 Preview: Never Trust a Ghost

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. In this preview of Arkham City: The Order of the World #4, Dr. Joy finally believes the mentally ill criminals of Arkham that the ghost of Amadeus Arkham is real. Check out the preview below.

ARKHAM CITY THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Dan Watters (A) Dani (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

Dr. Joy is now face to face with the ghost of Amadeus Arkham—the ghost that she had assured all her patients did not exist. Now faced with overwhelming evidence that the Ten-Eyed Man's "delusions" were anything but, she has found herself questioning everything. Meanwhile, Dr. Phosphorus and Nocturna attempt to live a "normal" life in Gotham, but the good doctor's radioactive body may be having unforeseen side effects on their unsuspecting neighbors.

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $3.99

