ArkWorld #1 Sells Out As Devil's Due Comics Preps ArkWorld #2

Devil's Due Comics has recently announced that they will be releasing some titles in "a new prestige format" of 48-pages. This includes the upcoming Mercy Sparx #14, which continues the company's flagship title about a devil girl hunting rogue angels, as well as creator Josh Blaylock's new title, ArkWorld. ArkWorld, which, as Bleeding Cool previously reported, is said to debut a new genre called "Archeopunk," is set to debut its second prestige format issue this November following the announcement that ArkWorld #1 has sold out at Diamond.

In their announcement for ArkWorld #2, Devil's Due spoke on the series and its sellout through Diamond:

Originally slated for an April release, the 48 page prestige format title was intentionally delayed while the events surrounding Covid 19, and changes in industry distribution, disrupted the comic book market. Despite aggressively overprinting pre-orders with a risk that they may be reduced due to stresses on comic book stores, the quantity actually doubled by the time orders were adjusted for the new September release date, after printed product shipped. The resulting increase has caused an immediate depletion of almost all inventory.

The series poses the question, "What if civilization didn't begin six thousand years ago, but was simply being reset after a massive, global catastrophe thousands of years earlier?" The first issue immerses the reader in ArkWorld's 11,000 BCE timeline, showing a history unlike any seen in textbooks. ArkWorld #2 is solicited for a November release through Devil's Due. The solicit reads:

ARKWORLD #2 (W) Josh Blaylock (A) Travis Hymel (CA) Joel Humberto Herrera More is revealed about humanity's mysterious past, and the lost advanced civilization that once ruled Earth, through the eyes of Cleito and Seth (from the past), and the cryptic tech billionaire, Renny Zheng, in the present. How did it civilization fall? Who is aware of this truth today? Mixing real ancient mysteries and evidence with fiction, ArkWorld is a the beginning of a new "archeopunk" genre all its own.

Devil's Due has also announced that a reprint of ArkWorld #1 will be released along with this second issue. Both will be in the prestige format, doubling the size of a standard comics issue.