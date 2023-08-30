Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: armando iannucci, daredevil, Marvel Age #1000

Armando Iannucci Gives Marvel's Daredevil Tinnitus (Spoilers)

Back in March, Bleeding Cool ran the news that The Thick Of It/Veep/Alan Partridge co-creator Armando Iannucci was writing a Daredevil comic book for Marvel Comics for an upcoming Anniversary Special. It was published today, in Marvel Age #1000.

Armando Iannucci had already written a short story for Amazing Spider-Man for that character's 60th Anniversary, Amazing Fantasy #1000, and he discussed the process of making that comic book as well, over video calls, and writing in a version of the classic Marvel method, suggesting ideas as the writer, seeing what the artist delivered, suggesting changes and then rewriting the dialogue and speech balloons to make the timing work. The process also lanced a personal boil for him regarding his parents' decision to throw away all his comics when he was a kid, including plenty of early Spider-Man.

And the Daredevil story, "Overload" drawn by Adam Kubert, coloured by Frank Martin and lettered by Joe Caramagna, focused on the Blind Marvel superhero, with super senses, falling foul of something I also have experience with. Tinnitus, when you experience ringing or other noises in one or both of your ears, isn't caused by an external sound, and while it disappears over time for many, that's not always the case.

I am reminded of a Malcolm Tucker line from The Thick Of It… "Your dress is way too loud, I'm getting f-cking tinnitus here." But for Daredevil, it's more than that, it's linked to his own senses that can tell when people are lying…

The solution is far from the usual one, but may be one that many will relate to, in this modern world. Damn you Armando, for hitting hard. Can't you just give us an inflatable Paddy Ashdown again?

MARVEL AGE #1000

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230682

(W) Rainbow Rowell, Jamie McKelvie (A) Various (CA) Gary Frank

IT'S A CELEBRATION OF THE MARVEL AGE OF COMICS – AND YOU ARE INVITED! This massive commemorative issue includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises, as the classic days of Marvel are explored in depth! J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard! Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Jamie McKelvie Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! And more, more, more! Plus: The ultimate Marvel Value Stamp, #1000! Who or what will it feature? Rated T+In Shops: Aug 30, 2023 SRP: $9.99

