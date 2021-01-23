Arsenal Football Club Graphic Novel in Titan April 2021 Solicitations

Titan Comics has released its April 2021 solicitations. And among a new Minky Woodcock series, The Girl Who Electrified Tesla, a new Doctor Who comic starring Missy, Blade Runner Origins and Storyboards, there is also a new graphic novel by Philippe Glogowski about Arsenal football club. No, I wasn't expecting that either.

ARSENAL GAME WE LOVE HC

TITAN COMICS

FEB211558

(W) Philippe Glogowski (CA) Philippe Glogowski

A celebration of soccer club Arsenal's recent history through the touching story of a step-father and -son whose fandom brings them together.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $19.99

MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL ELECTRIFIED TESLA #1 CVR A MCGINNIS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

FEB211532

(W) Cynthia von Buhler (A) Cynthia von Buhler (CA) Robert McGinnis

TITAN'S BESTSELLING HARD CASE CRIME SERIES IS BACK!

A stylish, glamorous feminist take on the classic gumshoe!

Private investigator Minky Woodcock becomes involved in an investigation of maverick genius and reclusive pigeon-fancier, Nikola Tesla, and discovers a horrifying conspiracy involving corrupt politicians and Nazis.

Created by Award-winning artist, author, director and playwright Cynthia von Buhler!

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL ELECTRIFIED TESLA #1 CVR B STRIPS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL ELECTRIFIED TESLA #1 CVR C PHOTO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL ELECTRIFIED TESLA #1 CVR D BUHLER (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DOCTOR WHO MISSY #1 CVR A VON BUHLER

TITAN COMICS

FEB211536

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Cynthia Von Buhler

CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MASTER WITH A BRAND-NEW COMIC AND THE DEBUT OF THE DOCTOR'S DEADLIEST ADVERSARY!

MISSY wages war on the THIRD AND TWELFTH DOCTORS! Can they stop her from executing her lethal plot? Announced on Doctor Who official social media – 5 MILLION FANS

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DOCTOR WHO MISSY #1 CVR B PHOTO

TITAN COMICS

DOCTOR WHO MISSY #1 CVR C CARANFA

TITAN COMICS

DOCTOR WHO MISSY #1 CVR D INGRANATA

TITAN COMICS

BLADE RUNNER 2049 STORYBOARDS HC

TITAN BOOKS

FEB211540

(W) Sam Hudecki, Darryl Henley

Blade Runner 2049: The Storyboards is the only book presenting all of the storyboards from the film.

This remarkable book presents a fresh look at Blade Runner 2049, including scenes that were later altered or cut out entirely, along with new, in-context commentary from storyboard artists Sam Hudecki and Darryl Henley throughout.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $50.00



SHANG CHI LEGEND OF 10 RINGS MOVIE SPECIAL HC

TITAN COMICS

FEB211541

An in-depth behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios' spectacular new action-packed adventure movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Includes cast interviews and production features, plus concept art and photography from the film. The book also includes the fascinating history of the original Marvel Shang-Chi character, who first appeared in 1973, created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $19.99

SHANG CHI LEGEND OF 10 RINGS MOVIE SPECIAL NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

SHANG CHI LEGEND OF 10 RINGS MOVIE SPECIAL PX ED

TITAN COMICS

ALIENS INFILTRATOR HC

TITAN BOOKS

FEB211544

(W) Weston Ochse

The official prequel to the huge new Alien video game from Cold Iron Studios, as a Weyland-Yutani scientist arrives at Pala Station and finds the researchers there courting disaster… of the Xenomorph kind.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $16.00



STAR WARS EMPIRE STRIKES BACK ANN SPECIAL HC (RES)

TITAN COMICS

FEB211545

A 40th anniversary special edition celebrating Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This deluxe collector's edition presents interviews, features and unseen images from the fan favorite movie.

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $24.99



STAR WARS EMPIRE STRIKES BACK ANN SPECIAL NEWSSTAND ED (RES)

TITAN COMICS

FEB211546

A 40th anniversary special edition celebrating Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This deluxe collector's edition presents interviews, features and unseen images from the fan favorite movie.

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $14.99



STAR WARS EMPIRE STRIKES BACK ANN SPECIAL PX ED (RES)

TITAN COMICS

STAR WARS INSIDER #202 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

FEB211548

Go behind the scenes of Tales from the Galaxy's Edge!

As we speak to cast members Bobby Moynihan and Debra Wilson fro the ILMxLAB's VR experience. Plus discover how to keep a feisty astromech under control with R2-D2 wranglers Lee Towersey and Hassan Taj, and our exciting Star Wars: The High Republic fiction continues.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $9.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #202 PX ED

TITAN COMICS

FEB211549

(CA) Peach Momoko

SNOWPIERCER PREQUEL VOL 02 APOCALYPSE

TITAN COMICS

FEB211550

(W) Matz (A) Jean-Marc Rochette

Softcover Edition of the second Prequel to the critically acclaimed Snowpiercer graphic novel, by original artist Jean-Marc Rochette!

The Snowpiercer saga continues with this brand-new story by original artist Jean-Marc Rochette and Eisner nominated writer, Matz.

Set before the extinction event that caused the new ice age in which the Snowpiercer travels perpetually around the globe, witness the terrifying events that led to the need for and creation of the eponymous train.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $16.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 TP VOL 01 REUNION

TITAN COMICS

FEB211551

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Giovanni Valetta

Blade Runner Ash hunts the streets of Los Angeles for renegade Replicants. She finds her loyalties and humanity challenged by two Replicants… one offering her salvation, the other deadly damnation.

Written by MIKE JOHNSON (Supergirl) with script supervision by MICHAEL GREEN (Blade Runner 2049)

Collects Blade Runner 2029 #1-4

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $17.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #3 CVR A HERNANDEZ

TITAN COMICS

FEB211552

(W) K. Perkins, Mike Johnson, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Angel Hernandez

Enter the world of Blade Runner: 2009 and Discover the untold origins of the Blade Runners!

A Tyrell Corporation scientist is DEAD – the victim of an apparent suicide.

But when LAPD Detective Cal is called in to investigate, he uncovers secret documents revealing a new kind of replicant and a conspiracy that could change the world.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM including K. PERKINS (Supergirl), MELLOW BROWN (American Gods) plus Titan's bestselling Blade Runner 2019 co-writer MIKE JOHNSON.

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #3 CVR B HACK

TITAN COMICS

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #3 CVR C DAGNINO

TITAN COMICS

BLADE RUNNER 2029 SYD MEAD PACK

TITAN COMICS

FEB211555

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Syd Mead

Collects the stunning artwork of legendary artist SYD MEAD!

Includes original Bradbury Building designs plus early 3D HOLOGRAPHIC VIDEO CALL DEVICE.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $16.99



MICHAEL MOORCOCK LIBRARY ELRIC STORMBRINGER HC

TITAN COMICS

FEB211556

(W) P. Craig Russell (A) P. Craig Russell

Hailed as a modern masterpiece on its first release and considered to be Russell's finest work.

This volume collects the critically acclaimed, Eisner Award winning, 7-issue mini-series, adapted and drawn by the artist and writer, P. Craig Russell, who worked directly with Michael Moorcock on the script.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $24.99



LIFE IS STRANGE PARTNERS IN TIME TSHIRT PACK

TITAN COMICS

FEB211557

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo

Continue the story of Max and Chloe, beloved heroines of the first Life Is Strange game!

Catch up with issues #1-4 in this new pack featuring the fan-favorite T-shirt design covers from the video game!

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $16.99

MINIONS SPORTS #2 (RES)

TITAN COMICS

FEB211559

(W) Stephane Lapuss (A) Stephane Lapuss (CA) Renaud Collin

Ahead of their next cinematic outing Minions: The Rise of Gru on June 17th 2021, the Minions are are back to causing mischief, this time taking on their toughest challenge yet… SPORT! The Minions are beloved the world over, with 34m Facebook followers, 1.3m Instagram followers, 300k Twitter followers, and over 60,000 comic book sales in the US alone!

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SUNDAYS FUN DAY CHARLIE BROWN SC (RES)

TITAN COMICS

FEB211560

(W) Charles M. Schulz (A) Charles M. Schulz

Contains some of the most charming and iconic adventures for the Peanuts gang

from 1962 through 1965.

In one enlightening strip Linus tries his hand at becoming an author; in another we get to witness the birth of the skateboarding craze. And the whole gang gets to enjoy the excitement of the first snowfall.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $6.99