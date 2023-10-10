Posted in: Comics | Tagged: art baltazar, dr seuss, james kochalka, Kaeti Vandorn, NYCC

Art Baltazar, Kaeti Vandorn & James Kochalka Create Dr Seuss Comics

Art Baltazar, Kaeti Vandorn & James Kochalka are creating official Dr Seuss comic books fot the first time, starting with The Cat In The Hat.

The Dr. Seuss Graphic Novel Publishing Programme is the first-ever line of graphic novels starring Dr. Seuss characters in all-new comic book stories, from Random House Graphic and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, announced by Judith Haut, EVP, Deputy Publisher, Random House Children's Books, and Susan Brandt, President and CEO, Dr. Seuss Enterprises. That will initially include three chapter book series, each starring the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch, and Sam-I-Am, in brand-new adventures.

The first installment of the Cat in the Hat chapter book comic series, Cat Out of Water will be by Tiny Titans, DC Super-Pets and Aw Yeah co-creator and store owner Art Baltazar, and will be published on the 30th of April 2024.

Kaeti Vandorn, creator of Crabapple Trouble and Monster Friends, will create a chapter book comic inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas! for the autumn of 2024.

Followed by James Kochalka's comic book take on Green Eggs and Ham–inspired story featuring Sam-I-Am for the Spring of 2025.

In Cat Out Of Water, it's a normal day with normal chores for Sally and her brother . . . at least until the Cat in the Hat shows up. The Fish doesn't want the siblings to let the Cat in, but after some promises to not cause a ruckus (like last time!), the Cat gets his way. Of course, with the help of Thing 1 and Thing 2, hijinks and mayhem ensue while the Fish, Sally, and her brother try to keep their house in order . . . and maybe have A LOT of fun along the way.

"Ted Geisel completely transformed the way children learn to read with The Cat in the Hat nearly seventy years ago, and the unique experience of reading a Dr. Seuss book still energizes new generations of young readers," says Brandt. "The launch of Dr. Seuss graphic novels is an exciting step in carrying forward Ted's legacy and his belief in celebrating the endless possibilities of a child's imagination. These new books—by celebrated talent, featuring favorite characters, and in a format so in demand—give kids another way to experience the magic of reading, and we know this would energize Ted if he were here with us today."

"Chapter book graphic novels are one of the fastest-growing categories in the industry, and we are absolutely over the moon to bring Dr. Seuss's iconic characters to life in a new way that will not only excite kids, but also get more kids reading," says Whitney Leopard, Senior Editor, Random House Graphic. "It is an honor to work with the lineup of comic book creators we have with Art, James, and Kaeti, and I can't wait for kids to get their hands on these new Dr. Seuss adventures."

Art Baltazar and James Kochalka will appear at New York Comic Con to promote the books, Seussian celebration in the Family HQ room on Thursday at 4.45pm including exclusive giveaways and photo ops with the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2. While Art Baltazar will moderate a panel about adapting bestsellers into comic books on the Friday at 4pm.

INTRODUCING . . . DR. SEUSS GRAPHIC NOVELS! A SEUSSIAN CELEBRATION & PHOTO-OP

Thu, Oct 12, 2023

4:45 PM – 6:00 PM

Family HQ Workshops: 1E01

You'll never be bored when you try something new. There's really no limit to what you can do!" – Dr. Seuss. Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children's Books is proud to present the creators of the first ever graphic novels starring everyone's favorite Dr. Seuss characters: Cat in the Hat, the Grinch, Sam-I-Am, and more! Eisner and Harvey award-winner Art Baltazar and Eisner award-winner James Kochalka will discuss adapting generations' worth of characters into brand new stories for a new age, all while honoring Dr. Seuss's legacy. And you won't want to miss an opportunity to take a photo with Cat in the Hat himself, along with Thing 1 and Thing 2, of course! Adapting Beloved Bestsellers into Graphic Novels

Fri, Oct 13, 2023

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Room 1B02

From classics to beloved YA novels and children's book characters to massive series that span generations, everyone wants a piece of the graphic novel game. Join Joe Sutphin (Watership Down: The Graphic Novel), Chris Grabenstein (Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library: The Graphic Novel), and Francine Pascal (Sweet Valley Twins: The Graphic Novel: Teacher's Pet) as they discuss the art of adapting works into graphic novels for the new generation. Moderated by Art Baltazar (Cat Out of Water: A Dr. Seuss Graphic Novel).

