Almost 300 Artists Alley Booths at MCM Comic Con London October 2023

Here's a look at almost three hundred Artists Alley-and-adjacent booths at MCM London Comic Con 2023 taken over the weekend.

At my last MCM London Comic Con, back in May, I was walking around Artists Alley at MCM London Comic Con, taking photos of the many booths from comic book creators, publishers and illustrators, I was asked by those at one booth if I was the guy who did this last year. I confessed I was, and yes, they knew Bleeding Cool. It turns out this was their first comic convention – both as exhibitors and attendees – and the reason they had done so, is that they had seen a previous year's gallery, and it showed them what a table had to look like – or at least could look like – to be taken seriously by customers. The reason they were here, with the comics they had, was a previous edition of the article you are reading now.

This year, independently, seven people said the same. Apparently, it's a lot easier to see yourself in someone else's shoes if you can see a plethora of shoes to try and emulate. Or realise that doing your own unique thing just fits in with everyone else's own unique thing.

The booth walls are still in place; apparently, they were a gift from the NHS from when the ExCel Centre was used for testing overflow patients during the pandemic.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

