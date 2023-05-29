197 Artists Alley Booths From MCM London Comic Con Spring 2023 Here’s a look at almost two hundred Artists Alley booths at MCM London Comic Con 2023 taken yesterday. And yes, that is Mike Batt at the top.

Yesterday, walking around Artists Alley at MCM London Comic Con, taking photos of the many booths from comic book creators, publishers and illustrators, I was asked by one publisher if I was the guy who did this last year. I confessed I was and yes, they knew Bleeding Cool. It turns out this was their first comic convention – both as exhibitors and attendees – and the reason they had done so, is that they had seen a previous year's gallery, and it showed them what a table had to look like – or at least could look like – to be taken seriously by customers. The reason they were here, with the comics they had, was a previous edition of the article you are reading now. I wonder if this version of the MCM Artists Alley article will inspire anyone else to do similar?

Here's a look at almost two hundred Artists Alley-and-adjacent booths at MCM London Comic Con 2023 taken yesterday. I do hope Gary Erskine is okay. Note the booth walls are still in place; apparently, they were a gift from the NHS from when the ExCel Centre was used for testing overflow patients during the pandemic. And yes, that is Mike Batt at the top. The Mike Batt. now making comics and dressing up as his own comic book creations at MCM. Expect a much bigger article about that to come… in fact for a number of those comic creators below.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

