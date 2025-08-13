Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: carnage, daredevil

Artists Murdering Executives & Cops In Daredevil & Carnage (Spoilers)

Artists murdering executives and cops in Marvel comics today, with Daredevil #22 and Eddie Brock: Carnage #7 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Daredevil #24 follows the hunt for a crime syndicate modeled on ruthless corporate business tactics.

Artists in Marvel comics murder executives and cops, turning crime scenes into disturbing art statements.

Muse returns in Eddie Brock: Carnage #7, making violent headlines with new artistic kills in New York.

Corporate crime, gig economy woes, and artistic serial killers collide in the latest Daredevil storyline.

Today's Daredevil #24 by Saladin Ahmed and Jose Luis Soares, is on the hunt for the new crime syndicate in town, Nouvelle Direction, modelling themselves on corporate business structures.

Such as having a regional vice-president for New York in the frame. Literally it seems.

Or at least they did. With some graffiti quoting the Bible, always the sign of a good series killer. He's not the only artist showing off his work in Marvel's comic books today. I mean, aside from all the actual artists. There's also Muse in Eddie Brock: Carnage #7 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz…

…now portrayed very much in the fashion of the recent Daredevil TV show recreation of him, and ignoring any pesky death he may have encountered in the Marvel Universe. Muse is looking for Eddie Brock using the only means he has to his disposal…

So while Daredevil and Elektra just watch the artistic results of corporate criminal assassination, the CEOs of crime turned into artistic death statements play out on the streets of New York City…

Muse looks to engage more directly with his audience. His audience of police, that is. The brush is mightier than the gun…

And as The Wrecker complains about the gig and app economy being forced on supervillains like him just trying to earn a dishonest crust by Nouvelle Direction…

Muse is a little more hands-on, eschewing such technology, though happy for others to use it on his behalf.

With Nouvelle Direction maintaining law and order amongst its members, including contracts, is it possible someone wasn't happy with their NDA and has been taking it out on the executives?

But Muse is making a statement only for himself… Daredevil #24 by Saladin Ahmed and Jose Luis Soares and Eddie Brock: Carnage #7 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz are both published by Marvel Comics today

Daredevil #24

by Saladin Ahmed, Jose Luis Soares

BACK IN RED! After a brief interlude and with Bullseye's blood on the Man Without Fear's hands, the streets of Hell's Kitchen are in even more chaos! ELEKTRA and WILSON FISK are both in the wind – and with nobody else to look to, the people of the city need DAREDEVIL more than ever!

Eddie Brock: Carnage #7

by Charles Soule, Jesus Saiz

LIKE AN ITCH YOU JUST CAN'T SCRATCH… Eddie and Carnage need to kill and fast! With Carnage's bloodlust consuming him and his health and willpower slipping, will Eddie be able to hold on to his morals, or will he cross the line he drew and take the life of an undeserving civilian? Or perhaps worthy, perfectly despicable, prey will find them instead?

