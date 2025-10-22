As Jason Aaron Quits TMNT, He Leaves A Present Behind (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: freddie williams ii, Gene Luen Yang, jason aaron, kevin eastman, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Karai finds herself in a spiritual limbo, between life and death

Gene Luen Yang and Freddie E. Williams II take over TMNT next, with new mysteries set up

Today sees the final issue of Jason Aaron's year-long run on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, joined by Juan Ferreyra, for TMNT #12. But before he is replaced by Gene Luen Yang and Freddie E. Williams II, he is, as is traditional, putting some of the toys back in the box for Gene and Freddie into play with. But one of these toys is one that he didn't play with at all. Because he is bringing back Splinter from the dead. Somehow, somewhere and somewhen.

Splinter's death was the big reveal of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100 back in 2019 at the hands of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100 by Kevin Eastman, Bobby Curnow, Tom Waltz, Dave Machter and Michael Dialynas, sacrificing himself to save the life of Shredder as part of a redemption arc and reuniting Shredder with his daughter Karai.

And while the memory of Splinter has haunted the Turtles since, with Donatello hallucinating his voice within the body of a dead rat, with TMNT #12 it seems that the other Turtles can hear him too…

…and can even see his spirit form.

But not for long. Meanwhile, Shredder's daughter Karai has found herself somewhere between life and death, in her spiritual studies, and Splinter right in the middle of it.

And all nicely set up for the new guys next month. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #12 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra is published by IDW today.

For 12 issues, the Ninja Turtles have faced challenge after challenge as they've been ripped apart, accused of murder, and put on trial as New York City's greatest villains. The fight to clear their names and at last heal their family comes down to this, as nothing stands between the Turtles and their freedom…except a threat unlike anything they've ever faced.

