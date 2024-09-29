Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Ashita No Joe Fighting For Tomorrow in Kodansha December 2024 Solicits

Ashita No Joe: Fighting For Tomorrow by Asao Takamori and Tetsuya Chiba launches in Kodansha and Vertical's December 2024 solicits.

ASHITA NO JOE FIGHTING FOR TOMORROW HC VOL 01

VERTICAL COMICS

OCT242260

(W) Asao Takamori (A) Tetsuya Chiba

A massive cultural phenomenon, made even bigger by the hit anime based on it. Ashita no Joe remains one of the most important manga of all time, and now it will finally see the light of day in English for the first time! A young drifter named Joe Yabuki wanders through the slums of Tokyo, but when the local ruffians try to give him a hard time he teaches them a rough lesson with his fists. The spectacle sparks a gleam in the eye of an old drunk who happens to be watching-Danpei Tange, a failed boxer and former coach who sees something special in the boy. He pleads with Joe to train with him off, but the cocky young fighter brushes him. Later, though, when Joe is arrested and put in a juvenile detention facility, he realizes that he's going to need to hone his raw fighting skills if he wants to survive. Thus is born a partnership that might just take Joe all the way to the top…

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

BLOOD BLADE GN VOL 04 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242139

(W) Oma Sei (A / CA) Oma Sei

Having fallen in battle long ago, Count Vlad Dracula is reborn as a katana-wielding young vampiress in an alternate-history Europe. After the reincarnated Dracula rescues a girl named Clara from a mysterious stranger, Clara explains that she is the creation of a certain Victor Frankenstein. She also reveals that she is fleeing from an organization called Cerberus, which seeks to capture and study "monsters" such as herself in order to create an army of human-monster hybrids. Clara begs the vampiress to flee with her to an island of monsters where the two of them will be safe… but as they set out for Monster Island, the sinister forces of Cerberus are in hot pursuit.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

FABLE OMNIBUS GN VOL 05 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242140

(W) Katsuhisa Minami (A) Katsuhisa Minami

It's Way of the Househusband minus the wife and kid, plus one adorable, friendly bird, topped off with a whole lotta blood! Misaki's safe from the yakuza for now, if traumatized and mortified. But the vicious lieutenant Sunagawa is on Fable's trail, and planning revenge. In the meantime, Fable has taken his new "apprentice" on an educational camping trip, complete with hallucinations and bear attacks, and Yoko has put yet another romantic victim in the hospital. Yet how long can these days of fun and frivolity continue? When will Sunagawa make his move? Omnibus edition includes Volumes 9 & 10.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

FIRE FORCE BOX SET VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242141

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo

In the year 198 of the Solar Era, the city of Tokyo is plagued by a deadly phenomenon: spontaneous human combustion! The only ones who can stop it are the Fire Force, a team of specialized firefighters. Shinra, a young man blessed with the ability to ignite his feet and travel at the speed of a rocket, wants nothing more than to be a hero, and knows that this is the place for him! He joins the company at Special Fire Cathedral 8, a team tasked with discovering the source of this strange epidemic. But many obstacles stand in their way, and there are secrets haunting Shinra's past… Includes Vol. 7-11 of the Fire Force manga and an exclusive double-sided poster.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

FRAGRANT FLOWER BLOOMS WITH DIGNITY GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242142

(W) Saka Mikami (A) Saka Mikami

Chidori High is a boys' school that takes in the dregs of society with the lowest grades. Next door stands Kikyo Girls' High, where the wealthy, high-class families send their precious daughters. Chidori second-year Rintaro, who has a fierce face but a gentle heart, is helping at his family's patisserie when he meets a girl named Kaoruko. The two hit it off right away… but this blissful peace is quickly disturbed when Rintaro discovers that Kaoruko is actually a student at Kikyo. Worse, she doesn't seem to realize what a huge problem this really is! Will these two be able to forge a path for themselves, and sidestep the traps (metaphorical and literal) laid by their classmates?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

INITIAL D OMNIBUS GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242143

(W) Shuichi Shigeno (A / CA) Shuichi Shigeno

Takumi Fujiwara spends a lot of time behind the wheel. His tofu delivery job sends him racing down the treacherous roads of Mount Akina, and without even realizing it, Takumi has mastered racing techniques that take most drivers a lifetime to learn. Of course, none of his friends realize this. They're all too busy watching the Akina Speed Stars, the local street racing team. When the legendary Red Suns show up to challenge the Speed Stars, the rival team obsesses over a phantom car, the Trueno Eight-Six, seen racing through the mountain roads. Who is the driver, and will they take on the dangerous challenge? Contains a new translation of Initial D volumes 7 & 8.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

KUSUNOKIS FLUNKING HER HIGH SCHOOL GLOW UP GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242144

(W) Mitsuki Mii

Keisuke Shizuki might have been an outcast in middle school, but not anymore. The trauma of being rejected by his first crush left Keisuke with a phobia of pretty girls and the drive to remake himself and start high school fresh: new looks, new friends, new confidence. That is, as long as he avoids the cuties and anyone who knows anything about his past. Unfortunately for him, the prettiest girl at his new school just happens to be his former middle school classmate and another ex-outcast, Shizuka Kusunoki. Unlike Keisuke, Kusunoki still lacks the social skills to make the most of her new appearance–and she wants Shizuki's help. But helping Kusunoki will mean spending a lot of time around a beauty, and drawing some not-so-welcome attention…

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

MOON ON A RAINY NIGHT GN VOL 06 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242145

(W) Kuzushiro (A / CA) Kuzushiro

Saki left her last encounter with Kanon red-faced and reeling, after an offhand comment by Kanon almost laid bare Saki's long-simmering feelings. Has Kanon finally learned the truth? When Saki sees a flyer for a fireworks festival, she remembers how Kanon once lamented not being able to enjoy festivals after losing her hearing. Saki then decides to invite Kanon over to watch the fireworks from her balcony, and Kanon happily agrees. As the sky above explodes with bursts of color, Kanon and Saki draw ever closer…

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

NORAGAMI STRAY GOD GN VOL 27 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242146

(W) Adachitoka (A / CA) Adachitoka

Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 28 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242148

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A / CA) Reiji Miyajima

In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too…

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SPOIL ME PLZZZ HINAMORI SAN GN VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242149

(W) tsuke (A / CA) tsuke

Known throughout the school for her selflessness and perfect grades, there's not a single underclassman who doesn't look up to Yaya Suou-including Ichigo Hinamori. Turned down by her crush because of her childish image, Hinamori idolizes Yaya and wishes nothing more than to be as mature and elegant as her sempai. But Hinamori's perfect image of Yaya is shattered when she comes across her wallowing in self-pity in the nurse's office one day. The real Yaya is clumsy, clingy, and selfish-not at all like the perfect act she puts on. What's more, she's desperately starved for attention and now she won't leave Hinamori alone.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

TANK CHAIR GN VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242150

(W) Manabu Yashiro (A) Manabu Yashiro

Nagi and Shizuka have managed to avoid a grisly death at the hands of two assassins–siblings from Nagi's past life enrolled at the mysterious ACADEMY. To make safe their escape from this terrifying duo, Shizuka moves them across Guicheng Island, from one safe house to another. But Nagi's whereabouts have reached the ears of the leader of the Academy, an iron-fisted administrator known only as Sensei, who dispatches a prodigy at the art of murder to track Nagi down once and for all: the rampaging rookie, Uzu!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME TRINITY GN VOL 09 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242151

OCT242147 – RE ANIMA GN VOL 09 (MR)

(W) Fuse, Tae Tono (A) Mitz Vah (CA) Tae Tono

Fuse! Against the odds, the little slime Rimiru has established his magical kingdom for all monsters, called Tempest, and it's thriving. But three visitors, Phos the fox girl, Stella the dragon girl, and Frey the winged girl, come to pay Tempest a visit, they're stunned at just how quickly it's developed.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

TSUGUMI PROJECT GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242152

(W) ippatu

After finally reaching the island of Sado, Leon and company encountered the race known as the Sky People, who proved to be Tsugumi's estranged kin. The cunning Omoikane then directed them to a derelict facility in the Forbidden Zone, hinting at answers to their deepest questions about the TORATSUGUMI project and the mysteries of the past. A search of the facility yielded both a potential cure for radiation sickness and research notes that may allow Leon and Doudou to complete their mission. Unfortunately, no sooner did they exit the facility than they were met by Omoikane's forces, setting off a desperate struggle. Which side will emerge victorious?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

YOUR LIE IN APRIL OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT242153

(W) Naoshi Arakawa (A) Naoshi Arakawa

Kosei's road back to playing the piano has been rough, but he's finally beginning to regain his confidence, even though he still has trouble hearing the notes. But as his first solo competition in years closes in, Kosei will have to deal with reentering a cutthroat world, where old rivals still remember-and resent-Kosei's younger self, the precocious Human Metronome. Kaori's support is unwavering, but will it be enough to push Kosei through all the toxic memories this experience dredges up? This new, 600-page collectible edition includes volumes 4-6 with newly-published color art, translation notes, and a new, larger size.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

CONFESSION GN

VERTICAL COMICS

OCT242261

(W) Kaijii Kawaguchi (A) Nobuyuki Fukumoto

Confession is a deeply psychological thriller manga that examines how quickly unexpected vulnerability and the threat of an uncertain future can make men descend into madness. Two miles up in the unforgiving heights of Mt. Owari, hikers and friends Asai and Ishikura are hit by a blizzard and lose their way. Injured and sure of his imminent death, Ishikura confesses to killing a member of their university hiking club five years ago. However, Asai then stumbles upon shelter and carries them both to safety, only to realize that the confession has forever changed their relationship-and that the brutal elements may no longer be the most deadly threat around.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

GUNDAM ORIGIN MSD CUCURUZ DOANS ISLAND HC VOL 02

VERTICAL COMICS

OCT242262

(W) Junji Ohno, Yoshiyuki Tomino, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, Yatate Hajime (A) Katoki Hajime

Former Zeon mobile suit squad leader Cucuruz Doan deserted, taking up residence on a small island where he helped to raise a number of orphaned children. But what about the other members of his squad? While the original story was told from federation pilot Amuro Ray's perspective, Ohno's limited series goes beyond the original television episode to explore the ramifications of Doan's actions on his own troops, bringing us a multilayered and emotionally complex view of the events from Zeon's perspective.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL IRUMA KUN GN VOL 11

VERTICAL COMICS

OCT242263

(W) Osamu Nishi

Iruma Suzuki has always been eager to please, even at the cost of his well-being. Worst yet, he's the son of two selfish parents who end up selling him to a demon. Thanks to their totally irresponsible actions, Iruma has found himself living in the Netherworld, where he must live and attend school as the grandson of an older demon. Luckily, his new, doting grandfather is there to help, but Iruma will have to figure out how to blend in with his demonic classmates or risk getting eaten. All he needs to do is subjugate rival classmates, summon familiars, and do other typical demon things while never revealing that he's human… Piece of cake, right?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

