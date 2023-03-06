Astrobots Launch from WhatNot Delayed Until May Simon Furman appeared at the London Comic Con Spring 2023 this weekend with an adaptation of the Astro Bots line published by WhatNot Publishing.

Simon Furman appeared at the London Comic Con Spring 2023 this weekend alongside his co-creator of Transformers, Death's Head, Dragon's Claws and To The Death, Geoff Senior. Simon Furman also had his new comic book series to show off, an adaptation of the Astrobots line of robot figures into a comic book, published by WhatNot Publishing later this year. The first issue drawn by Hector Trunnec was due to be published this month but has been delayed rather, until May the 3rd, and the schedule of the subsequently solicited Astrobots issues is likely to drop a couple of months as well.

And I am happy to announce that after having a play, the Astro Bots are very articulated and poseable indeed. Many joints, many angles and, as Simon Furman attests, now a long and ancient history behind their world. Here are the current solicitations for the comics as they stand, though only the first issue has had their publication dates sufficiently amended.

ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) CVR D PEREZ

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

JAN231967

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Josh Perez

Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series and creator of Marvel's Death's Head, has teamed up with Heavy Metal artist Hector Trunnec to create an all-new Mecha-Masterwork based on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas. Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are – ASTROBOTS. The clock is ticking for planet Earth and the race is on to find a new world capable of sustaining human life. New, sophisticated machine lifeforms called Astrobots are dispatched to scout far-flung worlds in the hope of crafting a new home. With food and raw materials running out and climate disasters escalating, the evacuation of the entire human population is the only slender hope remaining. On Colony World 1, a catastrophic power struggle forges a new – all-Astrobot – society, and presiding over this nascent civilization is Atlas, an evolved mech with a futureproof plan. A plan that does not include humankind.In Shops: May 03, 2023 SRP: $3.99

ASTROBOTS #2 (OF 5) CVR A KNOTT

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

FEB231822

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Phillip Knott

Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series and creator of Marvel's Death's Head, has teamed up with Heavy Metal artist Hector Trunnec to create an all-new Mecha-Masterwork based on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas. Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are – ASTROBOTS. Tensions mount as the colony ship Persephone approaches its new home world. The mecha denizens of Colony World-1 prepare for the ship's arrival and soon will be introduced to Athena, a female warrior Astrobot and the protector of the travelers from Earth. As Apollo struggles against the new paradigm in Atlas City, the Athena bots may soon realize that things have changed since humanity began its journey across the stars.In Shops: Apr 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99

ASTROBOTS #3 (OF 5) CVR A KNOTT (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAR232005

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Phillip Knott

Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series and creator of Marvel's Death's Head, has teamed up with Heavy Metal artist Hector Trunnec to create an all-new Mecha-Masterwork based on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas. Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are – ASTROBOTS. Tensions mount as the colony ship Persephone approaches its new home world. The mecha denizens of Colony World-1 prepare for the ship's arrival and soon will be introduced to Athena, a female warrior Astrobot and the protector of the travelers from Earth. As Apollo struggles against the new paradigm in Atlas City, the Athena bots may soon realize that things have changed since humanity began its journey across the stars.In Shops: May 31, 2023 SRP: $3.99

The London Film and Comic Con and the London Comic Con focus on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, and are organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. They began in 2004 from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays. It is also the show that it is quickest for me to get to, and there's a Boris bike stand, next to the Olympia tube station, right there!