Atom Freeman's Prana Presentation To New York Comic Con Retailer Day

Atom Freeman's Prana Presentation to comic book store owners and employees at New York Comic Con Retailer Day, in full...

Article Summary Atom Freeman reveals Prana's Direct Market strategies at NYCC Retailer Day.

Prana's insights include comic shop data, fan metrics, and a new subscriber confidence index.

Marvel's sales double DC's, IDW and Boom surpass Dark Horse in 2024 shop rankings.

Prana's clients include brands like Aftershock Comics and new UAE-backed Sandstorm Comics.

Atom Freeman, formerly of Valiant Entertainment and Bad Idea, launched Prana: Direct Market Solutions as a vehicle for consulting and sales services for publishers and other brands looking to grow in the Direct Market comics shops. He also gave a big presentation to comic book retailers at New York Comic Con today for Retailers Day on behalf of his new company, Prana, which services the direct market of comic book shops. And Bleeding Cool has the whole thing to present to… everyone. If you presented at the show, feel free to send yours in! Joined by Stephanie Gerk, Atom Freeman presented the following… with some of my own comments. Such as asking if this is aimed at the Gerk demographic.

Aftershock Comics, who declared bankruptcy, is cited as a client. Still, at least we have IDW Publishing there with its proper logo.

The Comic Shop Checkup uses Prana DM data and has testimonials of being able to help comic book stores.

Promoted the podcast Comic Book Insiders I did the other month. Didn't use my headshot, though. I wonder why?

Sandstorm, a new comic publisher funded by the United Arab Emirates, is launching in the spring of 2025. Will there be boycotts?

Rexcah Comics is a comic book publishing line from a cybersecurity firm trying to appeal to hackers from Jason Blanchard.

They are creating new direct market statistics to rival BC's own with Manage Comics, with 177 stores reporting, rising to 200, and another 50 from Comic Shop Assistant. Introducing the Fan Confidence Rating, based on subscriptions and pre-orders to comic books, to measure fan excitement. And utterly ignore what happens on publication day when everyone suddenly decides they want a comic book. And why the Absolute Batman spike is missing from their chart…

Revealing Marvel has doubled DC Comics sales in stores during 2024. And that IDW, Boom, and Dynamite are all beating Dark Horse.

And a link to sign up to the Prana Weekly Newsletter.

