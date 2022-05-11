Attend The Free CGC Comics Academy, And Come Out An Official Grader

CGC, or the Certified Guaranty Company, has announced its first-ever CGC Comics Academy, taking place over the 9th and 10th of July this year. This two-day seminar is an opportunity to learn comic book grading from the CGC experts, and even get a job working there. CGC grades comic books in terms of physical quality. before slabbing them in sealed sheets of transparent plastic, to preserve their grade for all of eternity. And now you might get to do that as well.

It's free to apply for and attend the CGC Comics Academy, but you must be 18 years of age or older,and your application must be accepted by CGC. A limited number of spaces are available. The deadline to apply is the 27th of May 27 at 2 pm ET. Held in Tampa, Florida, at the Embassy Suites Tampa Downtown Convention Center attendees will be responsible for their own transportation and accommodation. However, a limited number of travel/accommodation scholarships will be available.

The CGC Comics Academy syllabus includes Comic Grading 101, History of Comic Book Grading, the CGC Process, Live Grading Demos and more. At the end of the seminar, there will be a comic book grading test for prizes. All attendees will receive plenty of CGC items and a CGC Comics Academy Diploma to keep.

In addition, CGC states that they will be making job offers to participants who demonstrate exceptional comic book grading skills. Current available positions at CGC, can be found here – CGCcomics.com/careers. They are currently offering a $1,500 bonus for new employees who start by June 30, 2022.

CGC Comics Academy attendees will also be able to submit their own collectibles for grading during the seminar. Though they won't actually be able to grade their own comics, more is the pity. They will just have to already be a CGC Associate member or higher before the seminar and fill out the CGC online submission form.

CGC is a sponsor of Bleeding Cool, but this article was conceived and written without any instruction.