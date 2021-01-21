Who Will Be The New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe From April 2021?

This week's Avengers #41 by Jason Aaron and Javi Garron gave all manner of possibilities as to the new host for The Phoenix in Marvel Comics. Our favourite had to be Howard The Phoenix.

But it seems that Marvel Comics have chickened out an in April, the Phoenix will have a new permanent host. And Marvel is doing the silhouette thing again for the April solicitations.

AVENGERS #44

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ENTER THE PHOENIX: THE FIERY FINALE!

As the greatest heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe are trapped within the battle to decide the all-new Phoenix – a bloody battle that has narrowed to a handful of desperate combatants. Thor leads the rest of the Avengers in the fight to contain the Phoenix Force on Earth, in a quest complicated by the Thunder God's own mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

But Marvel really wants to draw attention to Avengers #45. Could it suggest that something is being… reborn?

AVENGERS #45

JASON AARON (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • COVER BY CORY SMITH

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE AVENGERS JOIN THE BATTLE AGAINST THE KING IN BLACK!

The year's most epic event explodes in the pages of AVENGERS. The vampire hunter Blade has been at the forefront of the fight against the dark symbiote god, but now he must pay a dark price that will change his world forever.

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

So, does anyone have any suggestions for the identities behind the silhouette in question?