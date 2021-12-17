Avengers #51 Preview: Thor Deals with His Mommy Issues

The Phoenix has come to Asgard in this preview of Avengers #51, in stores Wednesday, but it doesn't look like it's for a festive holiday gathering. Check out the preview below.
Avengers #51
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210912
OCT210913 – AVENGERS #51 HITCH VAR – $3.99
OCT210914 – AVENGERS #51 WOODS DEVILS REIGN VILLAIN VAR – $3.99
OCT210915 – AVENGERS #51 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $3.99
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Javi Garron
THE DEATH HUNT BEGINS.
Sent by the mysterious Avenger Prime from a great watchtower at the dark heart of all that is, the cybernetic soldiers known as the Deathloks have come to our Earth with a dire warning for the Avengers. But hunters follow close behind them to ensure their warning of megaversal doom is never delivered. The most Earth-shatteringly powerful hunters any universe has ever seen. And their first stop: the golden realm of Asgard.
RATED T+
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for OCT210912 Avengers #51, by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Javi Garron, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
