Avengers #51 Preview: Thor Deals with His Mommy Issues

The Phoenix has come to Asgard in this preview of Avengers #51, in stores Wednesday, but it doesn't look like it's for a festive holiday gathering. Check out the preview below.

Avengers #51

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210912

OCT210913 – AVENGERS #51 HITCH VAR – $3.99

OCT210914 – AVENGERS #51 WOODS DEVILS REIGN VILLAIN VAR – $3.99

OCT210915 – AVENGERS #51 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $3.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Javi Garron

THE DEATH HUNT BEGINS.

Sent by the mysterious Avenger Prime from a great watchtower at the dark heart of all that is, the cybernetic soldiers known as the Deathloks have come to our Earth with a dire warning for the Avengers. But hunters follow close behind them to ensure their warning of megaversal doom is never delivered. The most Earth-shatteringly powerful hunters any universe has ever seen. And their first stop: the golden realm of Asgard.

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/22/2021

SRP: $3.99