Avengers Assemble, The Big Avengers Event To Wrap Up Jason Aaron's Run

In his most recent Forbidden Planet vlog guest spot, Marvel EVP Tom Brevoort talked about the upcoming Avengers Assemble crossover. Even that is its a crossover. He tells Andrew Sumner about how the current Avengers ongoing series…

"is in the middle of the History's Heroes arc in which the Avengers have travelled backwards in time to prevent Mephisto from wiping out the heroic legacy of the Marvel Universe by cutting it off in decades past and centuries past along the way we're meeting a whole bunch of new characters from previous years that we've not encountered before like the Ghost Ronin and Sergeant Szardos The Soldier Supreme and Reno Phoenix and the Star Brand kid. While at the same time over on Avengers Forever, we're in the midst of the Pillars story which focuses one by one on the quintessential Avengers archetypes and introduces new multiversal incarnations of all of them. And these two stories segue and dovetail together as we get into November in the big storyline that will climax Jason Aaron's time on Avengers which is Avengers Assemble. And the Alpha issue to that is in October [November the 30th – Rich] and then the storyline will run back and forth between Avengers and Avengers Forever for several months leading to a big blowout."

Jason Aaron has been writing the Avengers titles for almost five years now, and it is all coming to a big conclusion in 2023. And he's starting off the final storyline with someone new.

"Avengers Assemble Alpha was drawn by Bryan Hitch who brought his usual widescreen and detail-oriented insanity to the proceedings. It's got like everybody in it all the various Avengers that we've been using including the Avengers of 1 million BC just stacked on top of one another and it's a big crazy conclusion to all the stuff that Jason has been seeding and planning all the way back to even before his Avengers #1 in the Marvel Legacy one shot and even some stuff that he did back in Thor and some other things earlier."

That Marvel Legacy one-shot from 2017 is on Marvel Unlimited. Unlike some books…

"It's the first time that they've done a book together um so so they're enjoying working together on that… That storyline will run through the end of this year into the opening months of 2023 and then we'll tell you about what happens in the next video that we do."

Here are the November 2022 Avengers solicitations as it all comes together.

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1

JASON AARON (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A)

Wraparound Cover by BRYAN HITCH

ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

UNITING THE AVENGERS, AVENGERS FOREVER AND AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC IN AN EPIC SAGA THAT FORMS THE CAPSTONE TO JASON AARON'S ERA ON AVENGERS!

From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imaging. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who've ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #11

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

THE PILLARS: CONCLUSION!

The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group's infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #62

JASON AARON (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST HEROES: CONCLUSION!

The Avengers' epic quest through the darkest and weirdest corners of time comes to an end with an issue that focuses on the prehistoric forefather of all things dark and weird in Marvel history: Earth's very first Sorcerer Supreme. Prepare to see all of history through the eyes of Agamotto.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99