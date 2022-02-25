Avengers Forever #3 Preview: The Trustworthy Tony Stark

In this preview of Avengers Forever #3, a multiversal Tony Stark hits a slight hitch when trying to rescue Deathlok and Ghost Rider from the Black Skull's dungeon. It turns out that they don't want to be rescued. Let's be honest though, a quick glance at these two and you can tell they're into a little masochism. They're totally enjoying this! Check out the preview below.

Avengers Forever #3

by Jason Aaron & Aaron Kuder, cover by Aaron Kuder

WAR FOR THE WASTELANDS! Tony Stark, the Invincible Ant-Man. Robbie Reyes, a Ghost Rider unlike any other from across the multiverse, still changing, still becoming what he was always meant to be. A Deathlok who refuses to die. A brutally two-fisted Wonder Man. A half-built Vision. The Infinity Thing. Together, they're all that passes for Earth's Mightiest Heroes on a world overrun by the Black Skull. But on this day, a day unlike any other, they'll have to be enough.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620192100311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620192100321 – AVENGERS FOREVER 3 MCGUINNESS VARIANT – $3.99 US

