Avengers Forever #4 Has Surprise Comics Appearance Of MCU Character

Today's conclusion to Avengers Forever #4, the series that has seen the Avengers dive headfirst into the multiverse and has pulled out all manner of Avengers and their foes in a variety of dimensional forms and identities. Including those weaponised by the still unseen Avenger Prime. What are the odds it will be Rick Jones? It's usually Rick Jones and we haven't seen him for a while since Immortal Hulk.

And we get to see the first appearance of a character who has been blowing up as part of the MCU, as well as getting her own parallel universe comic book series, but not interacting with the rest of the Marvel Universe. Well, not until now, anyway.

Welcome Captain Carter to the Marvel Comics Multiverse with Avengers Forever – and the rest. We hope you survive the experience. Notably no mention in this, of upcoming solicitations, which suggests that Marvel has been holding back her participation for a reason…

AVENGERS FOREVER #4

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Jim Towe (CA) Aaron Kuder

THE RETURN OF THE GODDESSES OF THUNDER! Atli, Ellisiv and Frigg are the granddaughters of Old King Thor, last seen during the end of Jason Aaron's landmark THOR run. Now the Goddesses of Thunder are back, sailing the wild cosmic seas, chasing the thunder that echoes across universes… and hunting for fallen hammers. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #5

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Jim Towe (CA) Aaron Kuder

THE DOOM OF ALL DOOMS! All we know about the leader of the new Multiversal Masters of Evil is that he calls himself Doom Supreme and that universe after universe keeps crumbling before him. But in a multiverse filled with world-conquering versions of Victor Von Doom, what makes this one the Doom Above All? RATED T+In Shops: Apr 27, 2022 SRP: $3.99 AVENGERS FOREVER #6

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Jim Towe (CA) Aaron Kuder

INTRODUCING THE INVINCIBLE VIBRANIUM MAN! On an alternate Earth where Wakanda has been crushed from existence and where the Black Panther is a forgotten legend, one man known as T'Challa will forge a new legacy for himself and perhaps even hope for a planet caught in the grips of the god-slaughtering King Killmonger. RATED T+In Shops: May 25, 2022 SRP: $3.99 AVENGERS FOREVER #7

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Aaron Kuder

ESCAPE FROM THE PRISON OF STEVES! Steve Rogers is a mild-mannered ninety-pound guy from New York, who wakes up one morning in a prison cell, no idea how he got there. Even weirder is that the guy in the cell next to him…is also named Steve Rogers. Why is there a secret prison filled with misfit Steves, none of whom have ever heard of a Super-Soldier Serum? And what sort of dark and mysterious version of themselves will they have to unleash in order to escape? RATED T+In Shops: Jun 15, 2022 SRP: $3.99

In the Marvel TV series What If from 2021, Captain Carter was introduced as a parallel universe Peggy Carter who received the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. Being given the rank of Captain and donning the colours of the Union Jack, she entered the war leading the Allied forces against Hydra as Captain Carter. Her final battle against Hydra would result in her going through a wormhole from which she emerged almost seventy years later. Now a woman out of time, Carter joined S.H.I.E.L.D., but mourned the loss of Rogers, who she believed to be dead.

This month, saw the Marvel Comics Universe revisit the character with Captain Carter #1. We had previously seen a version of this character four years ago in Exiles in 2018, Peggy Carter who became Captain America, before her world was destroyed by an atomic bomb and she was captured by The Watchers. But this new Captain Carter has a different origin to both the MCU Captain Carter and the Exiles Captain America.

Still in receipt of the super-soldier serum rather than Steve Rogers. she didn't fall through a wormhole to the present day. Like Steve Rogers, she went into the ice, inside Baron Von Strucker's experimental drone plane full of explosives.

Here's how the previous Peggy Carter Captain America story from Exiles played out in comparison.

And this is how she did it in the TV show.

Which aligns her origin far more to the classic Captain America. Even if she embraces the British imagery and identity.

Of course, she has come to a far more sinister parallel universe. One in which Mexican food in London is good. That is a far stranger and weirder reality for anyone to be in…

Wait till she tries a bhangra burger, it will blow her mind.

CAPTAIN CARTER #1 (OF 5)

(W) Jamie McKelvie (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Jamie McKelvie

WOMAN OUT OF TIME? A reality where Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier Serum is turned upside down when the World War II hero is pulled from the ice where she was lost in action decades before. Peggy struggles to find her footing in a modern world that's gotten a lot more complicated – cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. Everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side, but what does Peggy want? And will she have time to figure it out when mysterious forces are already gunning for her?

Prolific comics creator and designer Jamie McKelvie teams with rising star Marika Cresta to tell an unforgettable Captain Carter story for a modern age. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99