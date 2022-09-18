Avengers Forever #9 Preview: Captain Marvel Forever

A multiversal Carol Danvers enters the equation in this preview of Avengers Forever #9. Check out the preview below.

Avengers Forever #9

by Jason Aaron & Aaron Kuder, cover by Aaron Kuder

CALL IN THE CORPS! Earths lay in ruin all across the Multiverse. Avengers are assembling from every corner of creation as never before, knowing that the war of all wars is looming. And when there's war, you know it's time to call in the Corps. The most hard-hitting special ops squadron of elite high fliers and photon-armed commandos ever called to service. The Carol Corps.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.66"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620192100911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620192100921 – AVENGERS FOREVER 9 CONLEY BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620192100931 – AVENGERS FOREVER 9 ROMERO COMMUNITY VARIANT – $3.99 US

