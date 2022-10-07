Bad Idea Comics Placard Protests On New York Comic-Con's Show Floor

Bleeding Cool previously reported Bad Idea Comics was promising to close up shop entirely if they raise $2.6 million on Kickstarter, as well as funding a new graphic novel and hardcover volume. And that they were using New York Comic-Con to try and get themselves shut down in the process, rebranding itself as Stop Bad Idea, and giving away exclusive comic books at NYCC but only to people who backed the Kickstarter and carried copies of the placards around the show floor.

As Bleeding Cool predicted, copies of the comic book redeemed on eBay have sold for $200 for Orc Island #1 while copies of the Escape From Wyoming #1 comic book are currently getting bids of over $210 on eBay.

Well, yesterday, on their first day of the NYCC exhibition, Bad Idea Comics had given out all their picket signs. The Stop Bad Idea booth is now closed except for those returning from picketing to pick up their copies of the comic books. Before they head to eBay to flip them. In its place, Bad Idea Comics is presenting an opportunity for fans to sit down and read the two comic books in question and to film their reactions. I can't wait. Here's a look at some of the on-site activism in the classiest black and white available.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comic publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Last year Bad Idea announced that they were ceasing publishing operations. The last official word earlier in the year from Bad Idea was, "Bad Idea is over, as we know it." We knew that was a lie. But now it seems they are trying to make it come true.