Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: matt kindt, nc comicon

Bad Idea Giving Away $150-$250 Comics at Their NC Comicon Panel

At NC Comicon tomorrow, Bad Idea Comics will be giving away copies of the Mission Go: A Tanker Story comic that goes for $150 to $250 on eBay

Article Summary Bad Idea Comics will be giving away copies of 'Mission Go: A Tanker Story' at NC Comicon panel.

The comic has been recently sold on eBay for between $150 to $250.

To get a free copy, attendees must follow Matt Kindt and Tomás Giorello's Kickstarter pre-launch page.

The panel will answer attendee questions and reveal future plans from the innovative publishing team.

Bad Idea Comics don't make it too easy to get their comic books. It is meant to be part of the fun. Mission Go: A Tanker Story #1 was a little easier, given to panel attendees at New York Comic Con. But it looks like they are giving others a chance by also giving it away at North Carolina Comicon, to anyone who comes to their panel tomorrow. And yes, this is the copy of which multiple copies have recently sold on eBay from between $150 to $250. All you have to do is follow the Matt Kindt and Tomás Giorello's Save Now Kickstarter pre-launch page

Here are details of tomorrow's panel…

Join us for our panel presentation on Saturday, November 4th at 4 PM, where you'll find us along with special guests Robert Venditti (TANKERS, ESCAPE FROM WYOMING) and Christos Gage (MONSTER KILL SQUAD, THE FINDER). You'll learn all about what's coming from the most exciting publishing team in comics, get all your questions answered and have the chance to take home a copy of MISSION GO: A TANKER STORY by Robert Venditti and Juan José Ryp (Wolverine). All attendees who follow the Matt Kindt and Tomás Giorello's SAVE NOW Kickstarter pre-launch page are eligible for one (1) free copy of the convention exclusive MISSION GO: A TANKERS STORY, available in limited supplies. To follow the campaign, simply click on this link and click NOTIFY ME ON LAUNCH! BAD IDEA: THE NC COMICON PANEL Saturday, 4:00pm – 5:00pm | ARMORY

<<< BAD IDEA — the last and greatest underground comics publisher — is going live at NC COMICON for the first time. That's right this is BAD IDEA's first NC COMICON panel. Be here — or miss the rendezvous between BAD IDEA impresarios Dinesh Shamdasani, and Atom! Freeman who give you, dear reader, the first look inside the closed channel of the most high-frequency experiment in self-distro comics culture. Join us for all this, special guests AND a free gift. >>> END.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!