Bad Idea Hid A Brand New Comic Inside Marvel Covers At ComicsPRO /PLAYTIME/, a new Secret Six Bad Idea comic by Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak, was given away at ComicsPRO wrapped in torn-off Marvel covers.

Last week saw ComicsPRO in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a comic book retailer event in which publishers, creators and others promoted their work to comic stores for the year ahead. Bleeding Cool already ran the leaked Bad Idea ComicsPRO video presentation to retailers, but there is more besides.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. This has seen them continue to launch PR stunts to a) get attention and b) raise money by exploiting FOMO of comic collectors, even as the details are increasingly made more ridiculous.

Because Bad Idea has been talking about their "Secret Six" titles. Comic books they make intentionally hard to get and surprise the audience without any warning that are "snuck out into the world in sneaky and duplicitous ways. Each masquerading as something other than BAD IDEA…". The first was the Hero Trade ashcan that launched the company, sent to retailers masquerading as a title from an unknown indie creator and Buttoned Up Comics, but actually by Matt Kindt and David Lapham.

The second was The First Seven Days, listed through Diamond Previews through new publisher B-Side Press, by Tuttle Barrows and Maese Pedro, but actually by Joshua Dysart and Kano.

And the third dropped at ComicsPRO. /PLAYTIME/ a story by Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak, but wrapped in torn-off Marvel Comics Free Comic Book Day covers and left out in stacks, to be picked up for free.

Such as Siena Fallon, COO of Ultimate Comics, who revealed her copy going through her ComicsPRO swag. Was this arranged at all? Either way, her copy of /Playbook/ will be sold on the Ultimate Comics Live Show on Tuesday. I have seen no sales or listings of this comic book on eBay… yet. There may be far fewer copies that have made it out there than we might have thought.