Bad Idea May 2026 Full Solicits With Megalith: Olympus Saga & Warbird

Bad Idea got Todd McFarlane to read Planet-Sized Planet Death at ComicsPRO 2026, held in Glendale, California this week as they launched their Bad Idea: Megalith And Beyond events for comic book retailers.

Bringing along John Wick and Planet Death creator Derek Kolstad, David Yarovesky of Brightburn and Project Goat, and Joshua Dysart or Ord Island and The Hab, giving away 99 copies of Mark Waid and David Lapham's When I Was Five, signed by Mark Waid, the comic only available at the show, from a 200 print run, in Room 1709 Executive Level of the Hilton Los Angeles Glendale… there's a big panel later. But until then, here are the Bad Idea May 2026 solicits and solicitations… and the front of the Lunar Distribution catalogue, with Matt Kindt and Lewis Larosa's Megalith: The Olympus Saga #1 with thirty different variant covers just displaying examples of Lewis Larosa's original artwork from the comic itself… and if you buy them all, you can get another copy with a Megalith printing plate for a cover. Then there's the launch of Warbird from Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti and Jesse Lonergan to be given away free, the Wednesday ahead of – but not paying to be part of – Free Comic Book Day 2026. A new Hank Howard, Pizza Detective: Slice Of Life series by Robert Venditti and David Lapham. And more of The Hab by Joshua Dysart, David Lapham and Bill Sienkiewicz….

OLYMPUS SAGA MEGALITH #1 (OF 4) CVR A LEWIS LAROSA VAR

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Lewis LaRosa

From New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, THE HERO TRADE) and master illustrator Lewis LaRosa (PUNISHER MAX, BLOODSHOT) comes an explosive cosmic odyssey of unparalleled scope and artistry. Twenty minutes ago, a massive monolith crashed into the heart of Baltimore, obliterating 16 square blocks. No one knows where it came from or why. Somehow, the monstrous deep space object evaded the global surveillance net. Three elite breach teams were dispatched to penetrate its outer shell and disable it. Ten minutes ago, it sprouted tendrils that began ripping apart nearby streets, cars and even people using the raw material to print itself larger. Police, SWAT, the Feds, even NORAD were powerless to stop it. Just two minutes ago, the megalithic anomaly achieved its final form — a gigantic, hundred-story tall, humanoid, mecha-robot — then began marching towards Washington, DC. Now, our only hope is Officer Jack Casey, a beat cop scarred by the past, who along with what remains of the breach teams must scale the robot from the inside. If they can reach the head, they can destroy it, but time is running out. The government has scrambled a nuclear response and the world has just learned that a second, bigger monolith is about to impact Earth.

$5.99 5/13/2026

WARBIRD #0 (OF 4) CVR A FRANK QUITELY (BUNDLE OF 25) (NET)

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A) Jesse Lonergan (CA) Frank Quitely

From the minds of blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad — creator and writer of the box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK — and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern), comes a white-knuckle, globe-spanning action/spy thrill ride. Cole is a repo man of the highest caliber, repossessing heavily guarded mega yachts from billionaires, private planes from captains of industry, and everything in-between. If it's got an engine, he can drive it, ride it, or fly it straight out from under the nose of an army of guards. But now he's handed the job of a lifetime. The impossible job. One that will bring him face to face with the highest stakes. The Russians have stolen aeronautical military secrets from China, France, Germany, The UK, and the US to "Frankenstein" together the ultimate bleeding edge, next-gen fighter jet: The Warbird. There are only three of them in existence. They are a force of absolute nature—$1.4 billion apiece—dominating every global hotspot from Syria to Ukraine. And Cole's been hired to steal one… and destroy the other two. His fee? 10%. A cool $140 million. But this isn't a repossession job. This is outright theft. And failure doesn't mean jail time and fines—it means a bullet to the back of the head. 4/29/2026

HANK HOWARD PIZZA DETECTIVE A SLICE OF LIFE #1 (OF 2)

(W) Robert Venditti (A/CA) David Lapham

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, PLANET DEATH) and world-renowned comics legend, David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS, THE HERO TRADE), have combined powers to bring you a striking new vision in the fight against crime. Hank Howard is back in the one place he thought he'd finally left behind, his hometown of Tampa. But unfortunately for Hank, pizza crime doesn't take a vacation. Before he knows it, he's knee-deep in his first homicide case, facing down lawyers, locking lips with a long-lost flame, punching pirates, and dodging bullets, as he races against time to solve his first-ever homicide case! $5.99 5/6/2026

HAB #2 (OF 5)

(W) Joshua Dysart (A) David Lapham, Bill Sienkiewicz (CA) Charlie Adlard

The walls of THE HAB are closing in the next bloody chapter of Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER) and Eisner Award-winning artists David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) and Bill Sienkiewicz's (NEW MUTANTS) groundbreaking horror tour-de-force. NOWHERE TO RUN. Trapped inside their would be refuge and cut off from a dying world, Tuttle Barrows and his handpicked survivors struggle to maintain their grip on sanity even as they are gripped by sudden and horrifying hallucinations. Soon, scars from the past are violently gouged open and revelatory memories long buried begin to spill out, clawing their way into The Hab's macabre new reality. Resident physician Dr. Farooqi struggles to contain the spreading madness as something continues savagely dispatching the remaining crew one-by-one. Now, the only hope for survival lies in unlocking the ancient cave buried deep beneath The Hab to uncover the secret that will keep them alive – or end them forever. $5.99 5/13/2026

