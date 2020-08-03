Bad Idea's Button Teases Comics by Lafuente, LaRosa, Giorello, Ryp

Last week, publishers Bad Idea led by former Valiant execs Warren Simons, Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Josh Johns and Atom Freeman – returned to the fore with an unexpected bit of news: that all facets of Bad Idea had been overtaken by omnipotent force called "The Button"… and it would not let them publish their first comic book until they had collected one billion clicks.

They even went so far as to erect a website at ServeTheButton.com where fans could deliver those clicks — and, in exchange, The Button would reveal new bits about as-yet unrevealed Bad Idea projects.

Over the course of more than 30 million clicks and several affiliated challenges in its first week, The Button has revealed first looks at more than five new Bad Idea projects by artists including David LaFuente (Ultimate Spider-Man), Lewis LaRosa (Punisher MAX), Khari Evans (Immortal Iron Fist), Tomas Giorello (X-O Manowar), Juan Jose Ryp (Britannia, Black Summer), and Adam Pollina (X-Force, Secret Weapons).

We still don't what writers are affiliated with said projects (we know that talent included Matt Kindt, Robert Venditti, Joshua Dysart, Mae Catt, Marguerite Bennett, and more are on board at Bad Idea) or their formal titles, but here's what they look like:

900,000 clicks – new art by David LaFuente

1.2 million clicks – new art by Lewis LaRosa

2,149.251 clicks – new art by Khari Evans

+100,000 bonus clicks – new art by Tomas Giorello with Diego Rodriguez

22,000,000 clicks – new art by Lewis LaRosa

+875,000 bonus clicks – new art by Juan Jose Ryp

30,000,000 million clicks – new art by Adam Pollina

During the pandemic, when other publishers like Valiant paused production, Bad Idea pledged to keep going. They told their creators to keep working, and swore hiring more. Looks like their making good on that and then some…

So, what else does The Button have up its sleeve? Keep on clicking to find out, we suppose. But don't expect it to end anytime soon.