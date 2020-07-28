Bad Idea Launches The Button When It Gets A Billion Clicks.

Bad Idea is the new publisher from former Valiant executives set to debut in May. That launch is now on hold a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the publisher, headed up by Dinesh Shamdasani, Warren Simons, Hunter Gorinson, Josh Johns, and Atom Freeman will be donating cash to over a hundred planned launch stores. While other publishers like Valiant pause production, Bad Idea keeps going. They told their creators to keep working, and are hiring more. Bleeding Cool understands that includes approaches to Valiant creators who had been told to stop work. They are full of all manner of cheeky ideas, but this may be the cheekiest. In a press release Hunter states:

Control of Bad Idea has been assumed by something that we only know as "The Button." We don't know why it's here or where it came from, only what it wants: one billion clicks, or Bad Idea will never be permitted to publish its first comic.

We tried clicking ourselves, but it wasn't enough. So we've built a website according to The Button's specifications at ServeTheButton.com to bring the effort online.

Once we reach one billion clicks, Bad Idea begins…but if, and only if, enough people mobilize to the cause. Along the way, we've been informed that The Button will be issuing commands and challenges, and revealing its many enigmas and mysteries, daily on Bad Idea's social media channels.

We don't know what the Button has planned exactly, but we're sure it'll be pretty impressive if its current track record is any indication.

We'll do our best to answer any questions you might have, even if we don't have all the answers ourselves.

In the meantime…spare a click for your old pal? You'll find it becomes almost something almost approaching "pleasant" after the first several hundred.

Hail The Button,

Hunter Gorinson

Publisher, Bad Idea