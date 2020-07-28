Bad Idea Launches The Button When It Gets A Billion Clicks.

Bad Idea is the new publisher from former Valiant executives set to debut in May. That launch is now on hold a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the publisher, headed up by Dinesh Shamdasani, Warren Simons, Hunter Gorinson, Josh Johns, and Atom Freeman will be donating cash to over a hundred planned launch stores. While other publishers like Valiant pause production, Bad Idea keeps going. They told their creators to keep working, and are hiring more. Bleeding Cool understands that includes approaches to Valiant creators who had been told to stop work. They are full of all manner of cheeky ideas, but this may be the cheekiest. In a press release Hunter states:
Control of Bad Idea has been assumed by something that we only know as "The Button." We don't know why it's here or where it came from, only what it wants: one billion clicks, or Bad Idea will never be permitted to publish its first comic.
We tried clicking ourselves, but it wasn't enough. So we've built a website according to The Button's specifications at ServeTheButton.com to bring the effort online.
Once we reach one billion clicks, Bad Idea begins…but if, and only if, enough people mobilize to the cause. Along the way, we've been informed that The Button will be issuing commands and challenges, and revealing its many enigmas and mysteries, daily on Bad Idea's social media channels.
We don't know what the Button has planned exactly, but we're sure it'll be pretty impressive if its current track record is any indication.
Hail The Button,
Hunter Gorinson
Publisher, Bad Idea
If you're reading this, you've probably heard of Bad Idea — the unruly and experimental comic book publisher that was just weeks away from releasing its first title earlier this year until…we were contacted by something we can neither rationally explain nor fully understand.
It calls itself "The Button."
For months, fans have been clamoring to know when Bad Idea will release its first comic. The answer is simple: We can't…because, seemingly overnight, The Button has assumed control of every facet of Bad Idea — commandeering everything from our publishing plan to our generous suite of employee perks. ("Ping-Pong Fridays," RIP.) But, most startlingly of all, it will not let Bad Idea begin its launch until it has collected what it wants — what it demands — from all of us:
At first, we started clicking ourselves. Then, our families, our neighbors, our pool boys, our paleo culinary consultants. Then, our writers, our artists, and on and on and on. But it wasn't enough.
Yes, friends — its magnitude The Button demands to be clicked, and it knows to whom it must now extend its burdensome grace: YOU. It has seen you. It has judged you. And it still likes you anyway.
To achieve its purpose, The Button has guided our hands in shaping ServeTheButton.com — something new that we're calling a "website," to coin a phrase (hope it sticks) — where its spectacular totality will receive your clicks, every second of every hour of every day, until it has sated its inestimable void.
It is currently up to just over 400,000. A long way to go until 1,000,000,000.
