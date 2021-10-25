Bad Kids Press Launches In January 2022 With 3 New Comics

Bad Kids Press launches in January 2022 with three new titles in the new Diamond Previews, a western about a gun-toting grandmother called Cheap Tricks #1 by Stephen Coughlin, an intergalactic rock musical comedy Frankenrocker & The Jailbait Punks #1  by Roel Torres and Lukasz Kowalczuk, and the heist Oz comic book Stealing Oz #1 by Jeff Munson and Stephen Coughlin again…

Cover image for CHEAP TRICKS #1 (OF 8)
CHEAP TRICKS #1 (OF 8)
BAD KIDS PRESS
NOV211193
(W) Stephen Coughlin (A / CA) Stephen Coughlin
A western adventure featuring a gunfightin' Grandma who will do anything to protect her Grandson. That means pulling every cheap trick in the Old West to survive! In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: 4.99

Cover image for FRANKENROCKER AND THE JAILBAIT PUNKS #1 (OF 4) CVR A KOWALCZ
FRANKENROCKER AND THE JAILBAIT PUNKS #1 (OF 4) CVR A KOWALCZ
BAD KIDS PRESS
NOV211194
NOV211195 – FRANKENROCKER AND THE JAILBAIT PUNKS #1 (OF 4) CVR B CHURILL – 4.99
(W) Roel Torres (A / CA) Lukasz Kowalczuk
Frankenstein's Monster forms a punk rock band with female teen musicians and they go to outer space to fight an army of reptilians! It's like Galaxy Quest mashed up with The Sex Pistols by way of Saturday morning cartoons! In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: 4.99

Cover image for STEALING OZ #1 (OF 4)
STEALING OZ #1 (OF 4)
BAD KIDS PRESS
NOV211196
(W) Jeff Munson (A / CA) Stephen Coughlin
Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, and the Scarecrow embark on a life of crime in our world and can only be stopped by the ones who know them best: The Tin Man and Tik Tok. Part Point Break, part The Godfather, mashed up with The Wizard of Oz – magic and mayhem collide to create the perfect crime. In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: 4.99

