Bad Kids Press Launches In January 2022 With 3 New Comics

Bad Kids Press launches in January 2022 with three new titles in the new Diamond Previews, a western about a gun-toting grandmother called Cheap Tricks #1 by Stephen Coughlin, an intergalactic rock musical comedy Frankenrocker & The Jailbait Punks #1 by Roel Torres and Lukasz Kowalczuk, and the heist Oz comic book Stealing Oz #1 by Jeff Munson and Stephen Coughlin again…

CHEAP TRICKS #1 (OF 8)

BAD KIDS PRESS

NOV211193

(W) Stephen Coughlin (A / CA) Stephen Coughlin

A western adventure featuring a gunfightin' Grandma who will do anything to protect her Grandson. That means pulling every cheap trick in the Old West to survive! In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: 4.99

FRANKENROCKER AND THE JAILBAIT PUNKS #1 (OF 4) CVR A KOWALCZ

BAD KIDS PRESS

NOV211194

NOV211195 – FRANKENROCKER AND THE JAILBAIT PUNKS #1 (OF 4) CVR B CHURILL – 4.99

(W) Roel Torres (A / CA) Lukasz Kowalczuk

Frankenstein's Monster forms a punk rock band with female teen musicians and they go to outer space to fight an army of reptilians! It's like Galaxy Quest mashed up with The Sex Pistols by way of Saturday morning cartoons! In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: 4.99

STEALING OZ #1 (OF 4)

BAD KIDS PRESS

NOV211196

(W) Jeff Munson (A / CA) Stephen Coughlin

Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, and the Scarecrow embark on a life of crime in our world and can only be stopped by the ones who know them best: The Tin Man and Tik Tok. Part Point Break, part The Godfather, mashed up with The Wizard of Oz – magic and mayhem collide to create the perfect crime. In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: 4.99