Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson In DC Future State – And Beyond

In Death Metal, DC Comics fans of Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon getting together got a moment together. Batman married them both. It was real but then everything got rebooted and restarted, but everything is meant to count, so who knows these days.

Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson in Death Metal artwork

Which did a lot to wipe out the taste of Jason Todd and Barbara Gordon from Batman: The Three Jokers.

Barbara Gordon and Jason Todd in Three Jokers artwork

And a long, long way from what went down between Barbara Gordon and Bruce Wayne. What will DC Infinite Frontier bring? I can't know that yet – but you can see where Future State is looking in today's Future State: The Next Batman #4…

Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson in Next Batman #4 artwork

Although another future in today's Batman/Catwoman #4, has Dick Grayson have eyes for another.

Batman/Catwoman artwork

To be fair, the lighting and costume design does seem to suggest that the new Batwoman and daughter of Batman and Catwoman isn't wearing anything on her bottom half. But we also get a better view of what Commissioner Dick Grayson was looking at.

Batman/Catwoman artwork

Of course whatever the future, Dick Grayson is always spoiled for choice.

The Next Batman #4 artwork

And even when he can't be in every iteration of The Resistance….

 Barbara Gordon  not in Future State: Nightwing #2 artwork

Sometimes it's good for him to make a new friend.

Future State: Nightwing #2 artwork

