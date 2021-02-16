Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson In DC Future State – And Beyond

In Death Metal, DC Comics fans of Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon getting together got a moment together. Batman married them both. It was real but then everything got rebooted and restarted, but everything is meant to count, so who knows these days.

Which did a lot to wipe out the taste of Jason Todd and Barbara Gordon from Batman: The Three Jokers.

And a long, long way from what went down between Barbara Gordon and Bruce Wayne. What will DC Infinite Frontier bring? I can't know that yet – but you can see where Future State is looking in today's Future State: The Next Batman #4…

Although another future in today's Batman/Catwoman #4, has Dick Grayson have eyes for another.

To be fair, the lighting and costume design does seem to suggest that the new Batwoman and daughter of Batman and Catwoman isn't wearing anything on her bottom half. But we also get a better view of what Commissioner Dick Grayson was looking at.

Of course whatever the future, Dick Grayson is always spoiled for choice.

And even when he can't be in every iteration of The Resistance….

Sometimes it's good for him to make a new friend.

FUTURE STATE NIGHTWING #2 (OF 2) CVR A YASMINE PUTRI

(W) Andrew Constant (A) Nicola Scott (CA) Yasmine Putri

It's an all-new dynamic for the Dynamic Duo when Nightwing and Gotham's mysterious new Batman join forces against the Magistrate. But when the totalitarian force controlling the city declares the two heroes their primary targets, Nightwing will need to call on the full force of his hidden resistance, including two Batgirls, Huntress, and Two-Face! But even then, will it be enough? Find out in this action-packed conclusion! Retail: $3.99 FUTURE STATE THE NEXT BATMAN #4 (OF 4) CVR A LADRONN

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ladronn

The next Batman goes head-to-head with the Magistrate's shock troops to protect the…guilty?! It's a savage running battle across Gotham City, and it will have the next Dark Knight fighting overwhelming odds to prove that justice still lives in the heart of a broken city. In the finale of "Batgirls," after discovering the person locked in the high-security cell is the one who's been sending out "Batman Lives" signals to the Resistance, Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain must work together to make sure they take that person when they escape their prison! Plus, in the conclusion of "Gotham City Sirens," Catwoman and the new android Siren hide out in Poison Ivy's newly built paradise, where they discuss their past relationships, including what Catwoman has—or had—with Batman. But when Peacekeeper forces arrive, the new Siren will have to make a sacrifice to save her friends. Retail: $7.99

Barbara Gordon Barbara Gordon Barbara Gordon