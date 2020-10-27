Barbara Gordon Heads To Washington For 2021? (Batgirl #50 Spoilers)

As we mentioned earlier today, in the seventies, Barbara Gordon junked being Batgirl in favour of going into politics, getting elected to the Houce Of Representatives. That was the Barbara Gordon who was shot by the Joker in The Killing Joke, Batgirl at that point was a decade-and-a-half ago. Her recovery pushed her back into superhero comics as Oracle, guiding the rest of the Birds Of Prey team. The New 52 reboot junked the political career, but kept bits of The Killing Joke, recreating her as Batgirl. Today sees the last issue of her series which, originally, was to set up 5G and Future State. Instead, it helps set up a character appearing in the CW Batwoman TV series.

But it also sends Barbara Gordon on a possibly different path. That may combine her work as Batgirl to her work as Barbara Gordon.

Because Batgirl won't be forever.

As politics plays out around her in the streets of Gotham, we see protests, marches, signs, statues being taken down.

Taking to the streets, but also campaigning where it also matter, direct to Batman's wallet.

And also trying to persuade Congressman Alejo to do the right thing as well.

Working well in both cases.

Being as inspirational as Barbara Gordon as she is as Batgirl.

With an obvious direction – or redirection.

Will Barbara Gordon be heading to Washington in 2021? As an elected representative for Gotham?

Just as she once was? Congresswoman, representative of Gotham, Barbara Gordon? Maybe even elected in Future State? 2021 here we come…

BATGIRL #50

DC COMICS

AUG202571

(W) Cecil Castellucci (A) Emanuella Lupacchinno

Series finale! All good things must come to an end, as we wrap up this run of Batgirl with one final oversized celebratory issue! In the aftermath of "The Joker War," Gotham is left in pieces that need to be picked up by Barbara and Alejo's team-but is Gotham a city worth saving anymore, and how much longer does our girl have it in her to keeping fighting for it as Batgirl? Then, if Barbara is to ever give her relationship with Jason a chance, she knows she has to face him and finally make amends with the act that crippled him.In Shops: Oct 27, 2020 SRP: $5.99

