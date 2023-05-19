Barbaric: Wrong Kind Of Righteous in Vault Comics August 2023 Solicits Vault Comics is leading its August 2023 solicits and solicitations with Barbaric: Wrong Kind Of Righteous with guest-co-writer Nicholas Eames.

As mentioned on Bleeding Cool yesterday, Vault Comics is leading its August 2023 solicits and solicitations with the Barbaric: Wrong Kind Of Righteous with guest-co-writer Nicholas Eames, alongside the latest Money Shot, Unnatural Order, Door To Door Night By Night, End To End, Godfell and The Nasty.

BARBARIC WRONG KIND OF RIGHTEOUS CVR A GOODEN

(W) Michael Moreci, Nicholas Eames (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Nathan Gooden

Double-sized one-shot introducing an all-new talking weapon, Flail!

Best-selling, Gemmell Award-winning Fantasy author Nicholas Eames (Kings of the Wyld) teams up with Michael Moreci, Nathan Gooden, and Julius Ohta to tell the tale of Sir Borys the Righteous Paladin and his trusty, talking Flail, as he enlists the help of Owen, Axe, and Soren on his noble path. There will be virtuous bloodshed! There will be wailing protests! There will be two talking weapons! And there will be wyvern burgers served (for better or worse) with pickles!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 6.99

MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #4 CVR A LAGACE (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Gisele Lagace

The XXX-plorers must make their way through a strange new world where their pasts will come back to haunt them! What is the evil billionaire's plan, and what does it have to do with Councilor Sinch, Dr. Gnon, and adult comix starlet Cherry Popstar?

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

UNNATURAL ORDER #2 CVR A RODRIGUES

(W) Chris Yost (A / CA) Val Rodrigues

In a world of blood, magic, and monsters, a second sun rises in the sky. Here, Iodoc the Druid rules all. But, despite his power, one man threatens Iodoc's reign: a prisoner named Murchadh. Freed from the Burning Fields by the Druid's enemies, Murchadh is on the run and marked for death…because, in a world turned inside out, Murchadh has another name, a secret that could change everything.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #8 CVR A CANTIRINO

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

When the monster-hunting sales team stumbles onto a town without monsters, it looks like they're in for a well-deserved break. But some evils follow you like a bloodhound. The demonic Snarly Yow is stalking our crew, ready to murder them for their sins. Not everyone will make it out alive.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

END AFTER END #10 CVR A SUNANDO

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A) Sunando C (CA) Sunando C

The final chapter. All of Walt's struggles, all of Grink's lessons, all of Stills' machinations, every battle and conflict, all pay off here.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GODFELL #6 CVR A HENNESSY

(W) Christopher Sebela (A / CA) Ben Hennessy

They've traveled the length of a dead god's body, they've fought cultists and hedonists and shadowy monsters, and now Zanzi and Neth have reached the final milestone, the head of god. With no more secrets between them, and an entire corpse full of Fellnacht baying for their blood, they'll have to choose between escaping this place or taking the fight to all of Kerethim with the deadliest weapon of all: god itself.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NASTY #5 CVR A CAHOON

(W) John Lees (A / CA) Adam Cahoon

Step into the world of a forbidden video nasty! A group of college kids have plans for renovating the old, abandoned Flesch House. But they will soon discover that their new home contains hidden terrors. Who is the menacing figure that haunts Cindy's dreams? What danger lurks in the basement? Will anyone survive… the House of Creeping Flesh?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE COMPLETE SERIES TP (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard, Jim Zub (A) Dev Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

When Cecily Bain, an enforcer for the Twin Cities' vampiric elite, takes a mysterious new vampire, Alejandra, under her wing, she's dragged into an insidious conspiracy. After learning a disturbing fact about her fake childe's past, Cecily must keep her secrets close, and Ali at arm's length. As she searches the streets of the Twin Cities for answers, a terrifying possibility surfaces: perhaps Ali has learned the ways of the Kindred better than Cecily herself. Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the cities, Colleen Pendergrass, embraced by her husband against her will, and a rebellious found-family of vampire cast-outs investigates a vicious killing.

As the unlives of the Kindred twine together and betrayals are unearthed, will Cecily be able to escape and save what's left of her family, or will she be yet another pawn sacrificed to maintain the age-old secret: that vampires exist among the living?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 29.99

RESONANT TP (MR)

(W) David Andry (A) Skylar Patridge (CA) Tim Daniel

A decade has passed since the first Waves hit, unleashing humanity's darkest impulses and plunging the world into chaos. Paxton, a single father of three, must venture from the secluded haven they've built to restock the medicine his chronically-ill youngest son needs to survive. When the somewhat routine trip goes awry, Paxton and his children-now separated-will battle everything in their path to reunite.

Can you resist the Call of the Void?

Collects the entire ten-issue series in a deluxe trade paperback omnibus with a foreword by Gerard McMurray (Director – The First Purge, Director, Executive Producer, and Writer – Burning Sands)

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 24.99

THESE SAVAGE SHORES DEFINITIVE EDITION TP (MR)

(W) V. Ram (A / CA) Sumit Kumar

Two centuries after the first European ship sailed to the Malabar Coast and made landfall at Calicut, The East India Company seeks to secure its future along the lucrative Silk Route, in the year 1766. An old evil now sails aboard a company ship, hoping to make a home in this new found land. But he will soon find that the ground along the Indus is an ancient one with daemons and legends far older than himself.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99