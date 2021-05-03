Barry Windsor-Smith's Monsters Beats Image United #4 This Week
As far as comics that have taken a long as god damn time to finally see print, Barry Windsor-Smith's Monsters probably takes the cake. Originally planned as a Hulk story in 1984, the book is finally coming out now, in 2021. When Monsters hits stores next week, it will make Image United #4 the longest-delayed comic in existence. Does that make Rob Liefeld the Barry Windsor-Smith of his generation? Food for thought. Check out the preview below.
BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH MONSTERS SGND HC (MR)
FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS
DEC201452
(W) Barry Windsor-Smith (A / CA) Barry Windsor-Smith
A special signed volume of Barry Windsor-Smith's MONSTERS will be available in February 2021. Limited to 1200 copies, the author's signature appears on a beautifully designed and printed vellum tip-in sheet that is bound into this edition with exclusive cover. Created over a period of 35 years, Barry Windsor-Smith' Monsters is a tour de force of visual storytelling. Part family drama, part espionage thriller, part metaphysical journey, it is an intimate portrait of individuals struggling to reclaim their lives and an epic political odyssey across two generations of American history.
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $79.99