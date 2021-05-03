Barry Windsor-Smith's Monsters Beats Image United #4 This Week

As far as comics that have taken a long as god damn time to finally see print, Barry Windsor-Smith's Monsters probably takes the cake. Originally planned as a Hulk story in 1984, the book is finally coming out now, in 2021. When Monsters hits stores next week, it will make Image United #4 the longest-delayed comic in existence. Does that make Rob Liefeld the Barry Windsor-Smith of his generation? Food for thought. Check out the preview below.