The BatContinuity Of DC's Batman Comics Today (BatSpoilers)

It's a Tuesday, so DC Comics have only published six Batman comic books today. Quite a light week. But with so many Batman comic books, how do they all line up? Well, we know that Bruce Wayne has been injured in battle against Failsafe and spent time recovering in Atlantis while Gotham fell to the robot, who also defeated the Justice League. How has that affected the other books? Not at all, it seems, except for the launch issue of Batman Incorporated who note Natman's absence – but not why. The world is bigger than Gotham.

Barbara Gordon has her own battles to fight over in Batgirls now that Renee Montoya has been poached as Police Commissioner over in I Am Batman. Maybe. And sets up a new line of communication between the Batgirls and the authorities.

While in Future Gotham, Jace Fox from I Am Batman gets an official seal of approval from the man who matters most.

Names are important after all…

No more Batman Of Japan, just Jiro. Anyone want to do the logo? And as more of the magical denizens of the DC Universe are possessed and taken over, we get a particularly nasty fate for the Ragman, courtesy of Zatara and Klarion.

Ooh, they'll feel guilty when this is all over. Looks like they have a localised Great Darkness all of their own. A Gotham franchise as it were.

In Batgirls, Cassandra Cain has plenty of space in her backpack.

Whilein Batman Urban Legends, Batman has the piece of utility technology he has always dreamed off.

How many Robins are inside that thing?

Yeah, probably that many. And talking the Batfamily, there are other versions at play, such as that of the Catstle Arkham getting an origin.

As Thomas Wayne dies in very different circumstances…

…as does Martha…

But different realities have very different conclusions for the various Batfamilies.

Lots of Alfred Pennyworth everywhere, now that he is back for good in Batman Vs. Robin in time for a new TV series. I mean, he is back for good, right?

Right? Right? Doesn;t mean he'snot back, just that he's been on a journey…

