Batgirl Alone in Batman The Adventures Continue Season II #3

Batgirl can't seem to catch a break in Batman The Adventures Continue Season II #3, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. First, Batman is totally trying to ditch her. And now, another vigilante, The Huntress, is looking to beat her to taking revenge on her target. The world of Batman: The Animated Series continues some more in this mini-series. Check out the preview below.
BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II #3 (OF 7)
DC Comics
0621DC076
0621DC077 – BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II #3 (OF 7) CVR B CHAN CHAU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Alan Burnett, Paul Dini (A) Ty Templeton (CA) Stephanie Pepper
Batgirl sets off on the warpath after she learns Jimmy The Jazzman Peake is free and back out on the streets. She'll do anything to capture him again especially after what Jazzman did to her father, even if it means disobeying Batman. But can she capture the criminal before he's taken by another mysterious vigilante hitting the scene?
In Shops: 8/10/2021
SRP: $3.99
