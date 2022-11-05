Batgirls #12 Preview: Riddle Me This, Batgirls…

Which Batgirl does The Riddler want to be his new partner? Find out in this preview of Batgirls #12.

BATGIRLS #12

DC Comics

0922DC146

0922DC147 – Batgirls #12 Audrey Mok Cover – $4.99

0922DC148 – Batgirls #12 Paulina Ganucheau Cover – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W Conrad (A) Neil Googe (CA) Jorge Corona

Boy, do the Batgirls have some tea for you! Literally. Cass and Steph go down a rabbit hole of madness when they're invited to Mad Hatter's tea party. But with the death of yet another Hill resident looming on their shoulders, they're one step closer to finding the Hill Ripper.

In Shops: 11/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

