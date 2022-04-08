Batgirls #5 Preview: A Game of Bat-Chicken

Who would be dumb enough to challenge the Batgirls to a game of chicken? Not just one Batgirl, but all o them? Even the really crazy one? Find out in this preview of Batgirls #5. Check out the preview below.

BATGIRLS #5

DC Comics

0222DC076

0222DC077 – Batgirls #5 Michael Cho Cover – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Jorge Corona

The Batgirls and Tutor face off again, but this time at the creepy, abandoned Arkham Asylum! Can the Batgirls stop Tutor from using his art to put all of Gotham in a mind-controlled trance? Let's hope the Batgirls found a way to avoid being put under his control…again! Meanwhile, Babs's hands are tied—literally—when she comes face to face with Spellbinder.

In Shops: 4/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

