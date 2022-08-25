BatGossip: The Future Of The Penguin At DC Comics (BatSpoilers)

Recently in the Batman comic books, The Penguin, suffering a terminal illness, took his own life, in a fashion that framed Batman for the murder. It was quite the thing.

The Penguin planned a Dark Knight-style setup job against the Batman. So at the moment of Oswald Cobblepot's death…

…Batman was on hand, quite literally. With witnesses to interpret his death in just the way the Penguin planned.

Now seen as a stooge of the elite, a murdering stooge at that, and fighting against the people. and might have been the event that summoned the Failsafe robot to life to take action. But could DC Comics really dispose of a leading character from the recent Batman movie played by Colin Farrell, with a Penguin TV series spinoff in the works? Well, that's where the Batgossip comes in.

Did the Penguin really fake his death and is currently residing in a Metropolis flower shop after getting a nose job and looking more like the Penguin in the Batman movie played by Colin Farrell? Quitting the criminal life, starting again, and selling flowers? How long will he spend sniffing the magnolias?

DC Comics may want to do more to align their comic book versions with the versions seen on film and TV. Marvel Comics has been doing that a lot of late, and it seems that Warner Bros. would like a little more synergy in the versions of the characters they portray. Hey, maybe that means the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy comics will have to behave more like the animated series?

Let's keep an eye on Batman #127 and see how this plays out. And catch up on more Batgossip from Bleeding Cool during the day.

BATMAN #127 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

With brutal efficiency, Failsafe hunts the Dark Knight, leaving a trail of injured heroes! Batman retreats to the manor as he prepares for a final assault…will the last few surprises he has in store be enough? And in the backup, Catwoman reaches a shocking conclusion in her search!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/6/2022