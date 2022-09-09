BatGossip: The Return Of Alfred Pennyworth – And Someone Else Entirely

DC Comics has put out more of a preview for Batman Vs Robin #1, out next week, which sees the return of Alfred Pennyworth. The old preview saw the lead up to Alfred turning up at the front door of Wayne Manor, the new preview goes into a bit more detail.

The solicitation reveals much "Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century".

So there is devilry at work with Damian Wayne, finally living up to his name. The second issue solicitation reads "In the wake of Damian Wayne's devastating attack on the Batcave, Bruce and Alfred are on the run and running out of time! Magic users across the planet are experiencing dangerous and deadly power flares, and Batman must solve this mystery before his friends and allies are turned to ash. To crack this case, the Dark Knight is going to need the help of one of the greatest masters of the magic arts on the planet…Zatanna!"

So they even name Alfred Pennyworth as being back. And with magic in the air, it appears that this will indeed be how Pennyworth returns to DC Comics, with Damian Wayne's connection to both the devil Nezha and to Pennyworth as the reason the butler was resurrected. What connection? Well, rejecting both Bruce Wayne and Ra's Al Ghul, maybe Damian needs a new father figure.

What comes next? Recently Bleeding Cool has run some Dark Crisis gossip that magic is about to hit hard in the Dark Crisis series, but may be saved for a Magical Crisis to come in 2023. The return of Alfred Pennyworth may point the finger in that direction. And with Pennyworth present in the Batman movies and TV series, Warner Bros. may be wanting a return to more synergy from their intellectual properties.

But Bleeding Cool also talked about the return to DC Comics of another figure, one that Warner Bros may suddenly have a reason to look at more closely.

Hello Tim Hunter, And that's how you bring back a dead butler, with a bit of magic. Remember how we said there was big stuff going down with magic in the DC Universe, kicking off with Dark Crisis? This is the second brick in the wall. Magical Crisis 2023 or Books Of Magic II anyone?

Let's keep an eye on Batman Vs Robin #1 and see how this plays out. And catch up on more Batgossip from Bleeding Cool during the day.

BATMAN VS ROBIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

Spinning out of the events of both Batman/Superman: World's Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of the single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 09/13/2022 BATMAN VS ROBIN #2 (OF 5) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

HOUSE OF SECRETS…HOUSE OF DEATH. In the wake of Damian Wayne's devastating attack on the Batcave, Bruce and Alfred are on the run and running out of time! Magic users across the planet are experiencing dangerous and deadly power flares, and Batman must solve this mystery before his friends and allies are turned to ash. To crack this case, the Dark Knight is going to need the help of one of the greatest masters of the magic arts on the planet…Zatanna! What awaits our ragtag group of heroes in the House of Secrets? Can Damian break free of Nezha's possession spell before he murders his own father? All this and more in the explosive second chapter of Batman vs. Robin!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/11/2022 BATMAN VS ROBIN #3 (OF 5) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

Batman has been on a breakneck journey throughout the DC Universe, from Wayne Manor to the House of Secrets and back again…but where there are clues there is a trail, and the world's greatest detective has followed this particular trail back to where he and Superman began this journey: Lazarus Island. With an entire island and army at Damian Wayne's disposal, does Batman stand a chance? We'll give you a hint: NO!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/8/2022