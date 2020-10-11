Batman #100 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, Obviously

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. And this week? It is all about Batman #100. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And apologies for the day – the weekend was hell. More hell than usual, I mean.

Top ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller comics of the week

Batman #100 topped the bestseller charts, in every reporting store. Still a rarity but still Batman comics more likely to do it. There's also a strong holding position for We Only Find Them When They're Dead…

Batman #100 Thor #8 Wolverine #6 Amazing Spider-Man #49 X-Force #13 DCeased Dead Planet #4 We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2 Marauders #13 Champions #1 Walking Dead Deluxe Edition #1

Famous Faces & Funnies: DC takes the top three spots in the FFF Weekly Top Ten, but Marvel makes up half the list with three X-titles, ASM and Thor. Batman's Joker War finale took the #1 spot with Dead Planet and Three Jokers (on it's second week) following close behind. Thor is up there on our list as usual. Amazing Spider-Man is also a Top Ten regular but it's lower on the list this week thanks to a larger than normal price tag. I get that this is a legacy anniversary, but having it immediately followed by a #50 that is also priced higher than normal (though not as much) doesn't make me feel great. It's like Marvel forgot the hard lesson they learned with their slew of $10 Deadpools just a few years back. The X of Swords tie ins got a few small bumps. Wolverine got the first appearance boost so that sold a little higher than normal. X-Force and Marauders have settled into a pretty consistent sales pattern. They don't make the Top Ten often, but thanks to a few cross pulls with other X-titles, they worked their way to the bottom of the list this week. Walking Dead's color debut was popular but not a huge sell at our store. A few die-hard fans bought multiple covers and will do so as long as they do multiple covers. I don't see them wrangling in many new fans though.

Ssalefish Comics: Batman #100 and Amazing Spider-Man #49/850 were neck-and-neck this week, and honestly, I bet that if the circumstances surrounding the 49/850 numbering weren't so confusing to a lot of folks, Spidey would've easily taken the lead. The rest of the titles out this week made for healthy sales, with a successful Champions relaunch, a new issue of Donny Cates' hot Thor run, and Wolverine and X-Force both exciting the speculator crowd. Also, it was great to see all the old Walking Dead readers crawl back out of hibernation for the color reprints that began this week, joined by a handful of first-time readers.

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore: DC takes first place and two more top ten slots farther down the charts (one of which is a Death Metal tie-in); Marvel takes second through fifth and seventh place (with a great showing for Champions #1); Boom takes sixth place with We Only Find Them When They're Dead; and IDW takes tenth place with Transformers/Back to the Future. This does not bode well for DC when the big Bat-events end…

Rodman Comics: Batman #100 was the clear winner this week. Alex Ross covers once again gave a big boost to Marvel. Walking Dead Deluxe 1 even though it is a reprint it manages to break into the top ten. Sold more copies of American Vampire 1976 1 than any of the previous American Vampire issues oddly enough. Justice League 54 sold out on Wednesday surprisingly. Not a bad week.

Collector's Paradise Pasadena: Even with 3 X OF SWORDS chapters, Batman 100 and 10 covers of ASM 49, we had 3 indie books in the top 10 this week, with Boom's amazing new WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEY ARE DEAD #2 ranking pretty high and selling more copies than most Marvel & DC books, and great debuts from Image (Getting it Together) and AWA (American Ronin) selling a lot of copies. We have been making an EXTRA effort to promote great indie publishers like Boom, AWA, Vault, and a few others, who offer great terms to retailers while producing excellent product, and it's starting to pay off for us. Stores need to stop their reliance on the big 2, specially DC Comics, and we are well on our way.

