Batman #109 & Green Lantern #3 Both Getting Closer To Future State…
Today sees DC Comics publish Batman #109 and Green Lantern #3, and both have lots and lots of Future State readiness within them. In Future State: Green Lanterns, all the Lanterns were abandoned without any Green Lantern power after the big battery on OA blew up. In Future State Green Lanterns, that was meant to happen in the near-ish future but Green Lantern #2 just went and did it there and then.
Was this a temporary thing, and foreshadowing of what might come? Well, Green Lantern #3 shows a lanternness world play out for John Stewart…
But not so temporary…
Tha's almost half a year without the power of the Green Lanterns. With Jo Mullein as a surviving Green Lantern with a full power base. Because she was… well… "born" that way.
While in Batman #109, Simon Saint is setting up his Magistrate programme to take over Gotham, while taking into account what's been happening in Detective Comics as well.
And while was have seen A-Day of Future State play out, we are also getting events to push Gotham in that direction that didn't get mentioned in Future State.
Such as the blowing up Gotham City Hall. Future State Gotham was all about A-Day and the destruction of Arkham Asylum, you'd have thought City Hall would have been mentioned at some point as well.
And in come the Peacekeepers… is this going to make for an even more Extreme Magistrate as seen in Future State? And possibly make it the seed of its own destruction?
GREEN LANTERN #3 CVR A BERNARD CHANG
(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang
Stranded in a Dark Sector with no rings and no backup, John Stewart is out of options, his back against the wall. After the Central Power Battery dies, John must live long enough to gather the surviving Green Lanterns and find a way home, while one of the newest Green Lanterns, Far Sector's Jo Mullein navigates a host of unknown dangers on the Green Lanterns' homeworld of Oa, as she works to uncover the cause of the battery's collapse and who was behind it. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/01/2021
BATMAN #109 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ
(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Jorge Jimenez
Main Story: Mayor Nakano green-lights the Magistrate pilot program for Gotham City as Batman goes toe-to-toe with the augmented and bloodthirsty Peacekeeper-01! It's a brutal battle for the ages, but what secrets does Harley Quinn hold about the man beneath the armor, Sean Mahoney? And how does this all play in to the Scarecrow's hands?! Backup: Ghost-Maker is fighting through incredible odds to reach the nefarious Madame Midas…but will his next opponent—BRAINSTORM—be impossible to overcome?! Retail: $4.99 06/01/2021