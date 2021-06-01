Batman #109 & Green Lantern #3 Both Getting Closer To Future State…

Today sees DC Comics publish Batman #109 and Green Lantern #3, and both have lots and lots of Future State readiness within them. In Future State: Green Lanterns, all the Lanterns were abandoned without any Green Lantern power after the big battery on OA blew up. In Future State Green Lanterns, that was meant to happen in the near-ish future but Green Lantern #2 just went and did it there and then.

Was this a temporary thing, and foreshadowing of what might come? Well, Green Lantern #3 shows a lanternness world play out for John Stewart…

But not so temporary…

Tha's almost half a year without the power of the Green Lanterns. With Jo Mullein as a surviving Green Lantern with a full power base. Because she was… well… "born" that way.

While in Batman #109, Simon Saint is setting up his Magistrate programme to take over Gotham, while taking into account what's been happening in Detective Comics as well.

And while was have seen A-Day of Future State play out, we are also getting events to push Gotham in that direction that didn't get mentioned in Future State.

Such as the blowing up Gotham City Hall. Future State Gotham was all about A-Day and the destruction of Arkham Asylum, you'd have thought City Hall would have been mentioned at some point as well.

And in come the Peacekeepers… is this going to make for an even more Extreme Magistrate as seen in Future State? And possibly make it the seed of its own destruction?