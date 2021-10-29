Batman #116 Preview: Always Look for the Loopholes

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. Batman #116 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, continuing the Fear State super-mega-crossover event that James Tynion stuck DC with before fleeing for Substack. Think of it like leaving an upper decker in the toilet of your office right before quitting, except it takes far longer to clean up a super-mega-crossover event than an upper decker, and the stench never really goes away. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #116

DC Comics

0921DC008

0921DC009 – BATMAN #116 CVR B JORGE MOLINA CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Jorge Jimenez, Jorge Corona (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The only thing standing between an insane, heavily armed Peacekeeper-01 and a high body count in Gotham City is Batman. Their first bout didn't go well for the Dark Knight, but the city is on the line and he can't let the Scarecrow's master plan come to fruition…and whose side is Miracle Molly truly on? The penultimate chapter of "Fear State"! Backup: With the Bat comms unreliable, Oracle has instructed the Batgirls to stay in the Clock Tower while she and Nightwing investigate who's behind the Oracle Network hacks. But with the Magistrate's forces instructed to attack the Clock Tower, will the Batgirls make it out before it's too late?

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.