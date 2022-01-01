Batman #119 Preview: Meet the New Boss

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Batman meets the new benefactor of Batman Inc. in this preview of Batman #119… and it's Lex Luthor. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #119

DC Comics

1021DC005

1021DC006 – BATMAN #119 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson, Karl Kerschl (A) Jorge Molina, Karl Kerschl (CA) Jorge Molina

"Abyss" part two! For years Batman used the darkness as a weapon, but now a new enemy turns that darkness against him! Batman must team with Batman Inc.'s mysterious new benefactor to bring the deadly Abyss into the light! Wait…who is Batman Inc.'s new benefactor? Backup: Mia "Maps" Mizoguchi must play detective when a classmate goes missing… Even with Batman's help, can this dynamic duo solve this mystery?

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $4.99

