Batman #120 Preview: Will Batman See the Light?
Batman has lost his sight in this preview of Batman #120, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics… and it might never come back?! Check out the preview below.
BATMAN #120
DC Comics
1221DC001
1221DC002 – BATMAN #120 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Joshua Williamson, Karl Kerschl (A) Jorge Molina, Karl Kerschl (CA) Jorge Molina
"Abyss" part three! The new Batman Inc.'s heinous crimes have landed them in a high-security prison. Batman believes the only way to help his old allies is to break them out…but they don't want his help! Meanwhile, Batman Inc.'s mysterious benefactor uses the chaos to enact their plans, but finds themselves lost in the dark against Abyss! Backup: The mysterious disappearances being investigated by Maps and Batman take a violent turn…Could this missing persons case be something much darker?
In Shops: 2/1/2022
SRP: $4.99
