Batman #129 Preview: Now With More Letters

Batman #129 has been spoiled with an actual lettered preview.

BATMAN #129

DC Comics

0922DC015

0922DC016 – Batman #129 Francesco Mattina Cover – $5.99

0922DC017 – Batman #129 Ryan Benjamin Cover – Please Inquire

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero (CA) Gabriele Dell Otto

Failsafe has countered every move Batman and the Justice League have attempted. Is the Dark Knight out of options on…Earth? The bestselling Failsafe arc continues! In the back-up, we travel back to the early years of the Dark Knight Detective, revisiting his most psychedelic/mind-breaking period and the dawn of his backup protection system…ZUR-EN-ARRH!

In Shops: 11/1/2022

SRP: $5.99

